Jennifer Aydin claps back at Margaret Josephs after she calls her a ‘sloppy drunk’

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin go head to head on RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs called Jennifer Aydin a “sloppy drunk” during the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it erupted into quite the argument between the women.

Jennifer brought up the way Margaret went off on her husband Joe Benigno the night before and said she was taken aback by how she acted toward her husband.

That comment apparently didn’t sit well with Margaret as she told Jennifer that she was a “sloppy drunk” and an embarrassment to her family after the way she conducted herself at Teresa Giudice’s pool party in an earlier episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer wasted no time clapping back at Margaret and said, “You’ve told us sloppy moments that you’ve had. You slept with your boss.”

The comment sent Margaret into a spiral after she recently opened up about being taken advantage of by one of her bosses when she was young.

Following Jennifer’s comment, Margaret walked away from the table saying that she wanted nothing to do with her.

Jennifer defends herself after Margaret called her a ‘sloppy drunk’

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Jennifer explained in more detail why she said what she did to Margaret.

The previous night, Margaret was mad at Jennifer for accusing her husband of bringing up the cheating rumors about Evan Goldschneider at guy’s night.

Jennifer said, “I felt that Margaret was out of line the night before.”

She felt the way Margaret spoke to her was inappropriate and she didn’t like the way Margaret berated her husband in front of everyone.

Jennifer said she wanted to call Margaret out for being so judgemental and critical toward her, especially after calling her out for her drinking habits. She said she had apologized for getting out of control at Teresa’s party but reminded everyone that she is an adult and can choose to drink as much as she wants wherever she wants.

Jennifer said, “Maybe it brings [Margaret] back to [her] mom and some drama that [she] went down with. I don’t know and I don’t care it has nothing to do with me.”

Jennifer referred to Margaret as the “embarrassing police” for always calling people out on embarrasing things that they do.

Her reason for bringing up that Margaret slept with her boss was to show that she has done things that Jennifer considered to be embarrassing as well.

Jennifer and Margaret go head to head on social media

While the episode aired, both Jennifer and Margaret tweeted comments about the show and the incident between them.

Things got especially heated between them after Margaret posted, “At least I’m at the top. You only slept your way to Paramus.”

Margaret’s comment was a jab at Jennifer because of her marriage to Bill Aydin. Bill makes enough money to support their family so Jennifer is able to stay at home with her children instead of working.

Margaret was making the point that she is her own boss and has been for several years, so she’s not sure who she would have slept with to get there.

Margaret throws digs at Jennifer on Twitter Pic credit: @MargaretJosephs/Twitter

Jennifer wasted no time clapping back at Margaret and made fun of her comment that she was “at the top.” Jennifer told her that she may not be drunk but she was still “sloppy.”

Jennifer claps back at Margaret Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/Twitter

Jennifer then defended her marriage after Margaret referred to her as “concubine.”

Jennifer defends her marriage to Bill Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/Twitter

It’s clear that the feud between Jennifer and Margaret is far from over.

Fans can tune in to new episodes of RHONJ to watch as the drama continues to unfold.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.