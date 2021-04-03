Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

RHONJ: Margaret Josephs accuses Jennifer Aydin of ‘victim shaming’ as their feud gets nasty on Twitter


Margaret and Jennifer from RHONJ.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin took their disagreement to Twitter after the latest episode found them at odds. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is easily living up to the drama fans were hoping to see when Bravo dropped the first trailer prior to the show’s season premiere.

Not only were fans blessed with the drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider that found them at odds over an ill-received analogy that Jackie made about Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, but now two more housewives found themselves in a conflict while the cast took a trip to the Jersey Shore with their husbands.

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin got into a heated fight after a night of drinking. What started as a simple spat of “I have the right to my opinion,” quickly spiraled into personal, and hurtful, insults.

Margaret called Jennifer a ‘sloppy drunk’

During a tense night of drinking, Margaret questioned her husband, Joe Beningo, quite intensely about whether or not he had truly heard the rumor about Jackie’s husband, Evan, cheating on her.

The next morning, Jennifer expressed to Margaret that she didn’t appreciate the way that she spoke to her husband.

“I mean, I just thought that the way that you treated your husband last night — that was embarrassing,” she told Margaret.

Margaret’s defenses immediately went up and she snapped back, “The way I treated my husband last night? Let me f**king tell you something. I am going to tell you something. Don’t ever get in between myself and my husband.”

“The way you behave in front of your husband, you embarrass your entire family,” she continued. “I think you’re a sloppy drunk.”

Not one to take an insult lying down, Jennifer responded, “You’ve told us sloppy moments that you’ve had. You slept with your boss.”

This may not seem like Jennifer’s greatest comeback, however, Margaret has made it clear that a boss took advantage of her when she was young, and it’s something that she still struggles with.

Sleeping with my boss was not a sloppy moment,” Margaret shared during a later confessional. “It was an older man, in a position of power, taking advantage of me, a young girl.”

Jennifer and Margaret take their spat to Twitter

As the episode was airing, both Margaret and Jennifer took to their respective Twitter accounts to share more of their own perspectives about the fight.

Margaret struck first with a tweet that read, “This is what a victim shaming looks like and women stay silent. We can all say nasty things about the episode but this is an all time low. Especially with this current climate. @BravotTV I am ashamed.”

This tweet came as a response to Jennifer’s original tweet stating, “And you’re slutty and everyone knows it- Don’t start none, won’t be none!!! #rhonj.”

Screenshot of Jennifer's response to Margaret's tweet.
Pic credit: @MargaretJosephs/Twitter

It didn’t take long before Jennifer showed up to respond to Margaret with a rebuttal of her own.

She followed up writing, “Don’t try and spin it- This tweet wasn’t even about your boss-it’s about all the other men you’ve boasted about sleeping with-and you call me embarrassing? #poorjoe #alltimelow? #takesonetoknowone #concubine.”

Screenshot of Jennifer's response to Margaret's tweet.
Pic credit: @MargaretJosephs/Twitter

It’s clear that both women may be operating from a place of feeling insulted. Here’s hoping they’re able to make amends.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

