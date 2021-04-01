Jackie Goldschneider says it’s ‘disgusting’ that Jennifer Aydin threw Margaret’s past abuse back in her face

Jackie Goldschneider says Jennifer Aydin’s comment was disgusting. Pic credit: Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey made our heads spin with all the confrontations that took place.

As the women continued their vacation at the Jersey Shore, they brought the drama right along with them.

And one husband’s cheeky comment started a whirlwind of arguments among the castmates.

One duo that had a memorable faceoff was Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs.

Jennifer was high on Margaret’s hit list because she was the one who revealed that Margaret’s husband Joe had also heard the cheating rumor.

Once that was brought up at dinner, it ignited a storm!

Margaret and Jennifer’s fight got ugly

Margaret and Jennifer’s argument kicked off during their first night at the shore and it continued the next day.

Sadly, things took a nasty turn when both women started to hit below the belt.

Margaret accused her castmate of being a sloppy drunk and Jennifer in turn brought up Margaret’s past abuse which she had previously shared with the group.

During a recent chat on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Jennifer delved more into her fight with Margaret.

“I felt that Margaret was out of line the night before,” noted the mom-of-five.

“I don’t think she had a right to get that mad at me and I don’t think she had a right to get that mad at her husband especially in front of everybody else.”

She continued, “So I wanted to call her out on it, that she was being very critical and judgemental about me. And she wanted to be very critical about my drinking when I have explained how remorseful I had been for that night. How I had alcohol poisoning…I don’t know why you’re so bothered about my drinking.”

Well, Jennifer might have felt well within her right to lash out, her castmate Jackie Goldschneider felt that she was totally out of line.

Jackie calls Jennifer Aydin’s comment disgusting

Jackie also had quite a bit to say the faceoff between her castmates during her stint on the After Show.

And the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had Margaret’s back on this one.

“I think that Jennifer throwing Margaret’s abuse by her employer when she was young — throwing that in her face was disgusting,” remarked Jackie.

Castmate Melissa Gorga also agreed that Jennifer was out of line.

“I do think that Jennifer just, she doesn’t think before she speaks a lot of the time,” exclaimed Melissa. “And obviously that was something that Margaret like really suffered with.

The RHONJ start continued, “And to get into a little stupid argument and throw that, when you were actually sexually abused in any which way is just, it’s crazy to even think that that would be okay to say something like that.”

Do you think Jennifer went overboard when she brought up Margaret’s past abuse?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.