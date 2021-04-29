RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider teases Season 11 reunion, calls it ‘very drama filled’

Jackie Goldschneider teases drama-filled RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider is sharing some juicy details about The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, and she admits it’s filled with drama.

This is not surprising given all the conflicts that have gone down this season between the women. Jackie herself was embroiled in drama with Teresa Giudice during the first half of the season, and Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin, have also had their fair share of issues for the past few weeks.

It will all come to a head during the reunion, and we can hardly wait for the epic moment to kick off. Thankfully, Jackie just shared some hot tea about what we can expect when the reunion eventually airs on Bravo.

Jackie Goldschneider says the reunion was drama-filled

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on Housewives Nightcap, and she dished about the season. The hosts were curious to determine what went down when the women came face to face at the recently-taped reunion show.

We’ve seen a few images from the event, and the Jersey Housewives all looked beautiful in their white outfits. Still, while they appeared very angelic in white, we’re sure that their behavior at the reunion was anything but.

Jackie confessed that a lot went down while filming the event.

“The reunion is very drama-filled,” confessed Jackie. “There was like no downtime.”

She continued, “There was no lull in the conversation. It was constantly something boiling. As soon as somebody got a thought out, somebody else had something, but you know, I think that is what makes a great reunion, so I think that the viewers will love it.”

Who brought the most drama at the reunion?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about the Season 11 reunion, and she revealed which cast members really got into it the most during filming.

“It’s sort of in two camps,” noted Jackie.

“There’s a lot of drama between Margaret and Jennifer, and then obviously there’s a ton of drama between me and Teresa. And there’s also a lot of things that have to be, you know, discussed between me and Teresa, a lot! So, I would say that’s the major part of the drama, but you know, Jennifer and Margaret are a large part too.”

This revelation by the Jersey Housewife is certainly not surprising, since she and Teresa had an epic confrontation during episode one.

As for Margaret and Jennifer, we’ve seen them butting heads several times throughout the season, so it’s not shocking that they had a lot to hash out at the reunion.

For now there are two episodes left to close out the season, and then it will be reunion time.

Are you excited to see the Garden State women face off at the Season 11 reunion?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.