Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jackie Goldschneider teases upcoming episode of RHONJ says it gets ‘very ugly’


RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider says upcoming episode will be very ugly
Jackie Goldschneider teases ugly scene to play out on RHONJ. Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey delivered plenty of drama, and things will continue to play out in the weeks to come.

Last week marked the return of Jackie Goldschneider — after taking a hiatus following her blowout with Teresa Giudice.

The women drove down to the Jersey Shore with a few of the husbands in tow to have some fun and relaxation.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

However, their first night by the Shore proved to be a lot more dramatic than the cast had anticipated. The ugly scene will continue to play out when RHONJ continues next week.

monsterscriticsreality

452 572

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans ...

View

Mar 26

3 2
Open
Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life. She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣 Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio! (📸: MTV) ——————— #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life.

She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣

Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio!

(📸: MTV)
———————
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham ...

3 2

Jackie Goldschneider says things will get very ugly

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

While she didn’t give away too much, Jackie said that viewers could expect some “ugly” moments down by the Shore.

We’ve already witnessed the start of that in the last episode. As a matter of fact, the cheating rumor aired its ugly head once again after we thought it was over and done with.

Teresa brought up the fact that Margaret Josephs’s husband, Joe Benigno, confessed that he had also heard the cheating rumor in town during boys’ night.

When she tried to get him to admit to it, things got heated.

Margaret started to go at it with her Jennifer Aydin — who relayed the information to Teresa — and then Teresa and Jackie started to argue between themselves.

But Jackie noted that this fiasco will end soon enough.

“It does eventually end, and I mean, thank goodness,” confessed the mom-of-four. “Because I don’t think I could do a whole season of this…”

“Next week is very ugly. I haven’t seen the episode yet, but I mean I was there; it is ugly,” added the RHONJ star.

She continued, “And it’s such a shame because I went into that night…in such a good headspace…I don’t wanna ruin it for anybody, but it is a dramatic night, not just for me; there’s other things that go on that night too.”

Jackie Goldschneider teases the second half of the season

During her podcast chat, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star spilled a little tea about what’s yet to come.

The ugly scene Jackie teased already started to unfold on the show, and it will continue to play out next week.

However, the RHONJ star is eager for the drama to die down so that fans can see the second half of the season.

“I think the second half of the season is just an entirely different monster than the first half of the season,” shared Jackie.

“[It is] so much better and so much lighter and I think that yeah it’s more fun. The second half of the season is much more fun.”

Are you excited to see the RHONJ women having more fun on the show?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs during an episode
Margaret Josephs shows off elaborate wallpapered room and RHONJ fans can’t decide if they love it or hate it
RHONJ star Margaret Josephs says Teresa Giudice should not have brought up cheating rumor without receipts
Margaret Josephs says Teresa Giudice should not have brought up cheating rumors ‘if there’s no receipts’
Jackie Goldschneider on WWHL
Jackie Goldschneider reveals if she thought confrontation with Teresa Giudice was going to get physical
Teresa Giudice Margaret Josephs
Margaret Josephs shares whether RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend is ‘the one’
RHONJ star Margaret Josephs does not believe rumor that Joe Gorga owing thousands of dollars
Margaret Josephs does not believe the Joe Gorga money rumor, calls it ‘inauthentic and unbelievable’
RHONJ ex-husband Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice not returning to US, RHONJ ex-husband has run out of appeals
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x