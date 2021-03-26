Jackie Goldschneider teases upcoming episode of RHONJ says it gets ‘very ugly’

Jackie Goldschneider teases ugly scene to play out on RHONJ. Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey delivered plenty of drama, and things will continue to play out in the weeks to come.

Last week marked the return of Jackie Goldschneider — after taking a hiatus following her blowout with Teresa Giudice.

The women drove down to the Jersey Shore with a few of the husbands in tow to have some fun and relaxation.

However, their first night by the Shore proved to be a lot more dramatic than the cast had anticipated. The ugly scene will continue to play out when RHONJ continues next week.

Jackie Goldschneider says things will get very ugly

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.

While she didn’t give away too much, Jackie said that viewers could expect some “ugly” moments down by the Shore.

We’ve already witnessed the start of that in the last episode. As a matter of fact, the cheating rumor aired its ugly head once again after we thought it was over and done with.

Teresa brought up the fact that Margaret Josephs’s husband, Joe Benigno, confessed that he had also heard the cheating rumor in town during boys’ night.

When she tried to get him to admit to it, things got heated.

Margaret started to go at it with her Jennifer Aydin — who relayed the information to Teresa — and then Teresa and Jackie started to argue between themselves.

But Jackie noted that this fiasco will end soon enough.

“It does eventually end, and I mean, thank goodness,” confessed the mom-of-four. “Because I don’t think I could do a whole season of this…”

“Next week is very ugly. I haven’t seen the episode yet, but I mean I was there; it is ugly,” added the RHONJ star.

She continued, “And it’s such a shame because I went into that night…in such a good headspace…I don’t wanna ruin it for anybody, but it is a dramatic night, not just for me; there’s other things that go on that night too.”

Jackie Goldschneider teases the second half of the season

During her podcast chat, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star spilled a little tea about what’s yet to come.

The ugly scene Jackie teased already started to unfold on the show, and it will continue to play out next week.

However, the RHONJ star is eager for the drama to die down so that fans can see the second half of the season.

“I think the second half of the season is just an entirely different monster than the first half of the season,” shared Jackie.

“[It is] so much better and so much lighter and I think that yeah it’s more fun. The second half of the season is much more fun.”

Are you excited to see the RHONJ women having more fun on the show?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.