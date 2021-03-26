Jackie Goldschneider is done with the Teresa Giudice drama says ‘one person’ won’t ‘ruin the rest of my season’

Jackie Goldschneider is ready to put the drama behind her. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice are still butting heads on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It’s starting to feel as if these costars will never be able to put their issues aside and become friends.

Despite all the drama that has transpired since the premiere of Season 11, Jackie is more than ready to put it all behind her.

The RHONJ star recently dished about the conflict between her and Teresa that started when the OG spread a nasty rumor about her husband.

This led to an explosive confrontation between the two women which has yet to be resolved.

Jackie made it clear that she will not allow this controversy to ruin the season for her.

Jackie Goldschneider says she is done with the cheating scandal

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on the Mention It All podcast.

She shared some insight into how she plans to move forward despite her ongoing feud with Teresa Giudice.

The mom-of-four noted that her desire to stay on the show rested on how her husband, Evan felt after the cheating scandal.

“In real life, I can’t be on this show if my husband is opposed to me being on the show because Jersey’s a very family show. And before this incident, he loved the show. And I needed to get him back to a good place,” remarked Jackie.

The 44-year old explained, “We decided we’re done with this rumor… If she wants to keep it going, you do you, Teresa. We are done with it and I was moving on. And I’m okay with being in the room with somebody and just being cordial and not having a vicious fight, so that was my mindset.”

“I’m not gonna let one person ruin the rest of my season,” added the Jersey Housewife.

Jackie Goldschneider is already nervous about the reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared her predictions for the reunion.

“I know that I’m gonna get into it with Teresa,” confessed Jackie.

“We can keep it above board and still have plenty of drama,” added Jackie.

The RHONJ star also explained why she’s feeling a bit nervous about the reunion.

“I have to defend myself but I don’t want to be vicious in return…and I won’t be vicious in return.”

She continued, “There’s also a double standard, clearly she can say whatever she wants, I can’t even mention the name of anyone in her family or I get attacked…So I’m just really hoping that it’s not taken to that level.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.