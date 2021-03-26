Jackie Goldschneider glad she didn’t go on RHONJ trip, didn’t want drama with Teresa

Jackie Goldschneider admitted she was glad she did not attend the girls weekend in Lake George, NY with her castmates. Pic credit: Bravo/Tommy Garcia

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider admitted she was glad she didn’t go on a girls’ trip to Lake George, New York, with castmates Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin.

She said didn’t want any further drama to ensue between herself and Teresa in an interview for the podcast Mention It All titled How to Go Up Against Teresa and Live to Tell the Tale ft. Jackie Goldschneider.

The reality television star discussed how she felt about missing out on the adventure, bonding experience with her fellow castmates.

“I don’t wish I was on the trip,” Jackie admitted.

“I love this show, but I do have a real-life that I also love, and I needed to make sure that the show was adding to my life and that I really wanted to be there,” she continued.

Jackie stressed the precedence her personal life takes over the show.

“I don’t feel bad about taking a step back to do that. To me, my integrity was worth more than the off chance that Bravo was gonna say, ‘Okay, take a hike if you don’t go on the trip,'” she explained.

Jackie hopes to move forward with Teresa

“[Teresa and I coming face to face] did not go as I thought it would. But the season does take a turn after that,” Jackie admitted to podcast hosts Dylan Hafer and Bari Rosenfeld.

“I will just say. And at least, for me, it was a lot more fun. The second half of the season was a lot more fun. It’s such a great season.”

She also explained that she doesn’t know how the two can move forward if these personal attacks continue on Teresa’s end.

She admits she thinks about the reunion episode ‘every day’

Jackie claimed that she is thinking about taping the reunion show “every day.” She is hopeful that it will go smoothly but is weary of rehashing the same issues repeatedly.

“Obviously we’re gonna address the issues, but I want it to be done in a respectable way. And I don’t want my family dragged anymore–I just think that’s very below the belt,” she said.

Jackie revealed she knows she is “gonna get into it with Teresa” but remains hopeful her fellow housewife keeps things “above board” and does not try to drag Jackie’s husband Evan down anymore.

She is also hoping that there are no more vicious and personal attacks moving forward because she does not feel like that’s necessary for a reality show.

“We can keep it above board and still have plenty of drama. I have to defend myself but I don’t want to be vicious in return,” Jackie said. “There’s also a double standard, clearly, she can say whatever she wants, I can’t even mention the name of anyone in her family or I get attacked. I’m just hoping it’s not taken to that level.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.