RHONJ spoiler: Jennifer Aydin gets drunk and causes a scene at Margaret Joseph’s party during the season finale


Jennifer Aydin became very drunk and caused a scene at Margaret Josephs’ Halloween party in the RHONJ season finale Pic credit: Bravo

The season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey looks like its going to be an explosive one.

In a new teaser clip, Jennifer Aydin is seen enjoying herself a little too much during Margaret Josephs’ party, and was getting drunk and causing a scene.

At the Halloween party, Jennifer, Joe Gorga and Dolores Catania were seen standing together by the bar.

Dolores was shocked at how Jennifer spoke to Joe about the intimate subject of personal grooming, causing her to say aloud, “are we at a college party?”

“Nobody likes a hairy a**!” yelled Jennifer over the music.

“It’s a party at your friends house,” said Dolores of Jennifer’s raunchy comments.

Jennifer’s extreme behavior continued as the drinks flowed

Dolores tried to calm Jennifer down but she would not stop yelling. She encouraged her to eat something.

“Crudités?” Jennifer yelled, “they don’t soak up alcohol.”

Jennifer eventually made her way to the table for some food and ended up dropping an entire plate of snacks on herself and all over the floor.

Margaret was very upset at Jennifer’s unladylike behavior at her Halloween bash.

She was seen in the clip saying, “She’s dropping things all over the place, this is crazy.”

This is not the first time Jennifer drank to excess this season

The last time RHONJ fans saw Jennifer that inebriated was at Teresa Giudice’s adults-only pool party.

Jennifer claimed that when castmate Teresa Giudice wanted everyone to play tequila pong, she didn’t want to be a “negative Nancy.” She wanted to be a team player, so she joined in on the fun.

She said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the rumor that she drinks too much is “100 percent not true.”

Jennifer claimed her drinking was not something she did often enough for her RHONJ castmates and friends to be concerned.

“I am only a social drinker and because I don’t drink that often, I don’t know my tolerance,” she admitted. “It got the best of me.”

She revealed how much liquor she consumed that afternoon during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Jennifer admitted she began her day drinking with coconut rum. That was followed by vodka and tequila shots.

“Any idea how many shots you did at Teresa’s?” Andy asked.

“I lost count after 10,” said Jennifer.

Fans will have to tune in to the season finale of RHONJ to find out what happens when Jennifer over-indulges at Margaret’s party.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

