RHONJ: Margaret Josephs gives opinion on why Teresa Giudice doesn’t always defend Jennifer Aydin

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs reveals why she feels that Teresa doesn’t often come to Jennifer’s defense Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its final weeks, and as the season winds down fans are starting to reflect on the events that unfolded in preparation for the reunion episodes.

RHONJ reunions are no joke! The ladies come ready to re-hash and battle out their conflicts season after season, and fans have come to expect the cast to bring their A-game.

Throughout the current season, one particular recurring theme was Jennifer Aydin’s friendship with OG housewife Teresa Giudice. There’s no mistaking where Jennifer’s loyalty lies when it comes to choosing sides.

However, it doesn’t go unnoticed that that loyalty isn’t always reciprocated.

During a recent chat on The Daily Dish podcast, Jennifer and Teresa’s co-star Margaret Josephs shared her own opinion on why Teresa continues to stay quiet instead of coming to Jennifer’s defense.

Margaret explains why she thinks Teresa doesn’t come to Jennifer’s defense

While chatting with The Daily Dish hosts Megan and Erik, Margaret shared why she thinks Teresa doesn’t come to Jennifer’s defense as often as Jennifer comes to hers.

According to Margaret, it’s really all about Teresa’s personality.

“I think Teresa lets everybody fight their own battles. I do feel that that’s what it is. You know, sometimes I think she doesn’t always agree with Jennifer either, but she won’t admit it. So I think that’s what it is,” Margaret said.

When Erik then insinuated that Teresa generally only comes to the defense of herself or her closest loved ones and family, Margaret revealed that she agreed.

“Yes. I feel like Teresa just, I think she feels like she fights her own battles, she doesn’t fight everybody else’s,” Margaret admitted.

She concluded, “Sometimes, I don’t always think that she even agrees with Jennifer. But she’s not going to go against her.”

Where do Jennifer and Margaret stand in their friendship?

Margaret and Jennifer have had a rough ride this season. The two found it all but impossible to be on the same page.

Their conflicts bubbled over when it came to Margaret’s story about a boss taking advantage of her when she was younger. The story was one that’s included in her upcoming book.

From Jennifer’s perspective, Margaret was a young woman “living it up,” but Margaret was adamant that she was taken advantage of by a boss abusing his power.

After hearing how hard the situation was for Margaret to relive, Jennifer ended up apologizing and opening up to Margaret about her own familial problems, including the fact that her Dad had moved in because he was having problems with his wife.

Erik asked Margaret, “Did you feel like you guys kinda came back onto a level playing field in her apology?”

Margaret responded, “I think we’re very different people. And I think that’s really what it is.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.