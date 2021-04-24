RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin shares live video that led to Margaret Josephs ‘tone deaf’ comment

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin recently re-uploaded the Instagram Live that had co-star Margaret Josephs calling her “tone deaf.” Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin isn’t one to back down to criticism, and after a recent spat with co-star Margaret Josephs, Jennifer took matters into her own hands to share her side of the story.

During a recent episode of the show, while the ladies were on a yacht in celebration of Margaret’s book deal, the two women got into it again over Margaret’s past experience sleeping with her boss.

When Jennifer pointed out she didn’t know how tough the situation was for Margaret, Margaret shot back, insinuating Jennifer was out of touch with the real world.

The example Margaret used to prove that Jennifer was “tone deaf” was an Instagram Live where Jennifer complained about not being able to find a housekeeper.

She explained that, with five children, she didn’t have time to keep up her house.

Jennifer and Margaret fight over ‘processing issue’

During their argument on the yacht, Jennifer shared that she didn’t understand the serious nature of Margaret’s story with her boss.

According to Margaret, her boss took advantage of her by talking her into sleeping with him at one of her first jobs. Margaret has been open about the impact that situation had on her and how inappropriate she felt it was.

However, from Jennifer’s perspective, the situation wasn’t quite so dire.

“The first time she told the story, it was told in a very different tone,” Jennifer said. “I didn’t understand that she felt powerless, you know, I just thought she was this young girl living it up. But obviously, I was wrong.”

But Margaret wasn’t having it.

Instead, she told Jennifer that she was “tone deaf” and accused her of being unable to “read things correctly” before delving into the contents of Jennifer’s Instagram Live.

Jennifer re-shares Instagram Live that had Margaret calling her ‘tone deaf’

Recently, Jennifer re-uploaded that shortly after the episode aired and provided her own perspective on the video.

In the caption, Jennifer admits that what her true intention for it was and poked fun at the fact it bothered Margaret.

“Here is the live that has ‘some people’ all hot and bothered. Aside from how it may appear, the purpose of my live was to try to collect backpacks and school supplies for the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic,” Jennifer wrote in part.

She continued to explain that the video also shared other topics, including venting about her “housekeeper situation” and her love “for being on this show.”

Jennifer also shared she talked about Margaret during the live.

“I actually even praised Marge, 32 minutes in,” Jennifer said. “…This was not a paid video. I let the fans into my life. I don’t have the ability to force you to watch. Only if you choose, will you see and decide for yourself.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.