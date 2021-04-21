RHONJ spoiler: Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin have another tense confrontation in upcoming episode

RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin remain at odds in latest sneak peek. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin’s conflict has taken center stage in recent episodes of the show.

Fans recall Teresa Giudice’s explosive fight with Jackie Goldschneider that managed to kick off Season 11 with a bang. While it took the ladies quite some time to resolve their drama, it seems that Margaret and Jennifer haven’t had the same outcome – yet.

As the two continue to clash over their approach to disagreements, a new clip for the upcoming RHONJ episode shows they are nowhere close to a resolution.

Margaret and Jennifer continue to clash in new clip

In a clip for an upcoming episode, Margaret and Jennifer get into it, yet again, when Jennifer admits she misinterpreted Margaret’s story about a boss who’d taken advantage of her as a young woman.

While on a yacht with the rest of the RHONJ group, they attempt to hash out their differing viewpoints about Margaret’s story, and they just can’t seem to communicate.

“The first time she told the story, it was told in a very different tone,” Jennifer shared during a confessional. “I didn’t understand that she felt powerless, you know, I just thought she was this young girl living it up. But obviously I was wrong.”

When Jennifer attempted to tell Margaret how she “perceived” what Margaret was saying, it fell on deaf ears.

“Okay, so maybe you have a processing issue,” Margaret quipped.

To which Jennifer responded, “Maybe you have a delivery issue.”

Margaret thinks Jennifer is ‘tone-deaf’

The argument escalated with Margaret accusing Jennifer of being incapable of reading the room.

“I think you don’t read things correctly,” Margaret expressed. “You know [how I’m] gonna give you an example how you don’t read things correctly? Your Instagram Live.”

The Instagram Live Margaret was referencing was one in which Jennifer tried to justify why she needed a housekeeper. She sarcastically pointed out that she has five children and doesn’t have time to clean with a “toothbrush.”

Margaret continued, “In a time where people are worried about their second stimulus check and you’re complaining you can’t find help? You’re really tone-deaf.”

The statement sends Jennifer into a tailspin as she shouted defensively, “Who cares about that? I don’t have to beat to anybody’s drum but my own. You don’t like the music, change the f**king channel, b***h. Okay?”

It remains unclear if they’ll manage to resolve their conflict with this spat, but if history is any indication, it won’t happen anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.