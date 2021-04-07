RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin wasn’t always rich, a look inside her humble past

Jennifer Aydin revealed her humble beginnings with husband Bill in an Instagram post. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin did not always live in a New Jersey mansion with an indoor basketball court and 18 bathrooms. She had humble beginnings and shared her story via an Instagram upload accompanied by a lengthy caption.

Jennifer is the wife of Dr. Bill Aydin, the owner of Aydin Plastic Surgery located in northern New Jersey.

Bill is also an Assistant Professor of Surgery at New York Medical College and has privileges at Holy Name Medical Center (NJ), Hackensack University Hospital at Pascack Valley (NJ), Westchester Medical Center (NY) and White Plains Hospital (NY) per his business website.

The RHONJ star‘s current home is 12,000 square feet with an 8,000 square foot basement with nine bedrooms.

She said the architect that built her home told her that for any potential resale value, each bedroom should have an adjoining bathroom.

How did she get from her humble start to the home she lives in now? Lets take a look.

Jennifer and Bill live in a mansion

Jennifer and Bill Aydin raise their five children in a mansion in Northern New Jersey. Pic credit: Bravo

In a tour of her home posted to Bravo’s website, Jennifer showed off a stunning cream and gold-colored formal living and dining area.

She allowed cameras into her mansion’s great room, which boasts high ceilings, a large television, and sprawling seating. Jennifer said this was where her five children spent the most time.

Her kitchen has two islands “cause that’s the hottest thing right now” and a double oven. She also has a speed oven which she claimed she had yet to learn how to use, but “it looks pretty.”

Jennifer and Bill’s yard has a sprawling pool, a full-sized basketball court, pool house, and a shed which she acknowledged was the size of most people’s homes “but what can I do? I have a lot of stuff.”

A huge basement houses plenty of space for the couple’s children to play as well as a home theater, sauna, and spa.

An elevator ride took Jennifer up four flights to her master bedroom, where a king-sized bed dominated the area. The master closet houses designer shoes, clothing, accessories, and a master bath with two of everything, even toilets.

Jennifer and Bill’s journey toward the fabulous life they have now

In the above Instagram post, she shared that she and Bill lived in subsidized housing for medical residents in 2004 when Bill worked at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Manhattan.

She said that his parents helped the couple since they could not afford much.

Jennifer revealed that her sister handmade all the Sesame Street decorations for her son’s first birthday. In a subsequent post, she shared that movers were expensive, so the couple found a “shady company” that broke their furniture during the move. They moved twice more before settling in New Jersey and eventually, building the spectacular abode she showed off to Bravo fans.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.