RHONJ cast weighs in on Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin’s yacht drama

Things are getting progressively worse between Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs with each new episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

And last night was another example of that.

Things got heated between the two co-stars when Margaret once again brought up the contents of her book.

The 54-year-old took offense after she admitted to feeling pressured into sleeping with her boss during her younger years.

However, Jennifer thought that Margaret had done this willingly and her comment on the matter rubbed the author the wrong way.

Last night, Margaret read an excerpt from her book to the group, and things got heated between her and Jennifer once again.

RHONJ cast weighs in on Jennifer and Margaret’s fight

During the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the cast chimed in on the Margaret and Jennifer saga.

Jackie Goldschneider gave her take on the yacht drama and apparently she knew that something was going to kick off between the two women.

“I just was really hoping that the day wasn’t ruined by what I knew was gonna go down between Jennifer and Margaret,” admitted Jackie.

“Because I knew that Margaret was on a little bit of a mission to make sure that she was gonna drive her point home.”

As for Melissa Gorga, she agrees with Margaret’s “tone-deaf” comment about Jennifer.

“She’s tone-deaf most of the time,” said Melissa. “And I feel like Margaret loves to let her know that she is. She calls her out on it the most.”

Margaret also gave her take on the argument with Jennifer during last night’s episode.

“Listen I’m not like negative with Jennifer at the yacht party but I also want her to see the error of her ways and how painful it is,” noted the Jersey Housewife. “And that she has to read the room…She doesn’t realize the way she comes across and the power of her words.”

Jennifer Aydin says she was ready to apologize to Margaret

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Jennifer Aydin also had quite a bit to say about her argument with Margaret.

“Okay, so I would like to point out that after she read the excerpt from her book my initial intention was to apologize,” confessed Jennifer.

“I wanted her to know where I was coming from when I initially heard her story and where I am at this point.”

Unfortunately, the 44-year-old did not get the chance to issue her apology and things soon got heated between her and Margaret.

“I’m trying to apologize,” continued Jennifer. “But no, she keeps cutting me off, she keeps insulting me, telling me I don’t know how to read the tone of the room.”

Despite the drama, the women had a lovely time on the yacht.

But, who do you think was in the wrong in this situation Margaret or Jennifer?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.