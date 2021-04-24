RHONJ Season 11 reunion looks revealed, see which star rocked their white-themed outfit the best

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has revealed their looks for the upcoming reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

As Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey comes to an end, it means that fans can finally start looking forward to the reunion. Bound to be full of drama and explosive confrontations, the RHONJ reunion is a climactic highlight of every season, and this season should be no different.

The ladies debuted stunning looks ahead of the reunion episodes and while each Housewife donned a white themed dress, each dress was dazzling and showcased their various personalities.

This season has been a roller-coaster for the majority of the RHONJ cast, and as reunions tend to do, the ladies will rehash their best (and worst) moments of the season which is bound to bring up plenty of hard feelings amongst them. The reunion is reportedly full of drama, especially between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider as they re-live the massive fight that opened Season 11.

RHONJ ladies reveal Season 11 reunion looks

Ahead of the reunion, the RHONJ Season 11 looks have finally been revealed and they don’t disappoint.

Bravo shared the glam outfits of three different RHONJ ladies. The OG Housewife, Teresa Giudice, went for a glitter dress with sharp shoulder pads and a thigh-high slit. Her reunion hair falls in loose curls and she paired the dress with strappy sandals.

Teresa’s co-star Dolores Catania opted for a more muted shine with her off-white, floor length dress. Her classic dress choice paired perfectly with her own soft curls.

And Melissa Gorga stunned in a strapless white dress with a gorgeous overlay and thigh-high slit.

These RHONJ stars, as usual, bring fabulous looks while they go at each other during the episodes.

The other women share their reunion looks

Margaret Josephs’ reunion look was more of a retro throwback with bell sleeves and a jeweled cinch at her waist.

Jennifer Aydin opted to stand out from the group by wearing a shorter, knee-length white satin dress.

Jacki Goldschneider, also went with a shorter dress, but her stunning look included a one-shoulder statement.

As fans anxiously await the reunion, there are already reports that an “explosive” fight broke out between Teresa and Jackie and a confrontation erupted between Margaret and Jennifer during filming.

According to an insider, “Teresa and Jackie did not disappoint.”

“If Teresa and Jackie were the main event, the undercard fight was Margaret and Jennifer. There were a few surprises,” the insider shared.

The Season 11 Reunion of RHONJ will undoubtedly go down in history after the season that has unfolded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.