RHONJ: Teresa and Jackie had ‘explosive’ face-off at RHONJ Season 11 reunion

RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider reportedly engaged in an “explosive” argument during the taping of the Season 11 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider have had a tumultuous relationship throughout Season 11.

In fact, their first fight about whether or not Jackie’s husband, Evan, was cheating on her while at the gym kicked off the season in the premiere episode. The conflict worsened when Jackie made an ill-received analogy about Teresa’s daughter, Gia, doing drugs in a bathroom. It continued to plague the group as they tried to help the two RHONJ ladies resolve the issue.

Although Jackie and Teresa seemed to come to some resolution after Teresa apologized to Jackie’s husband, it seems the two are set to face off again in the upcoming Season 11 reunion episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An insider spoke to Page Six and dished on details coming out of the reported reunion taping.

Teresa and Jackie go head to head

According to an inside source, after a rough year that started with Teresa spreading the Evan rumor and continued with constant back and forth bad-mouthing between them, the RHONJ co-stars engaged in yet another fight during taping for the reunion.

“Teresa and Jackie did not disappoint,” shared the insider.

As fans have come to expect, the drama will overflow at the reunion. It is the time to open old wounds and re-hash the season’s conflicts, after all.

According to the inside source, it wasn’t just Teresa and Jackie who came ready to play. In fact, Margaret and Jennifer reportedly argue as well.

“If Teresa and Jackie were the main event, the undercard fight was Margaret (Josephs) and Jennifer (Aydin). There are a few surprises,” they shared.

Margaret and Jennifer aren’t in a good place either

Teresa and Jackie aren’t the only RHONJ Housewives that have found themselves at odds this season. Margaret and Jennifer’s drama bubbled over after their recent altercation at a group dinner.

In an earlier episode, the RHONJ husbands hosted a boy’s night. Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and Bill Aydin all got together to play some poker and take a break from their significant others.

At some point during the night, the topic of Evan’s cheating rumor came up, and Joe Benigno insinuated that he had also heard the rumor. However, he clarified that he had overheard Margaret and her staff discussing it after the Teresa debacle unfolded.

Jennifer decided the group dinner was the perfect time to bring up this story, and it resulted in Margaret angrily forcing her husband to admit whether or not it was true.

And, if that wasn’t bad enough, the next morning, the two went at it again when Margaret told Jennifer to keep her nose out of their business.

Needless to say, if the topic came up during the reunion taping, it’s easy to see how things could get heated all over again.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.