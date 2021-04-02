Jackie Goldschneider calls Teresa Giudice a ‘non-stop monster’ after their latest altercation

Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice is a monster. Pic credit:Bravo

Just when we thought things might get better between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice things got heated on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Actually, the feud between the two women was reignited during the previous episode when Jackie joined her castmates down by the Jersey Shore.

But, during their very first interaction since their confrontation a few weeks prior, Teresa threw shade at Jackie and set the tone for what would be a dramatic weekend.

Jackie was hoping to put the cheating rumors about her husband behind her and have some fun, but the OG had other plans.

When she got wind that Joe Benigno had backed up her cheating allegations during a guys’ night out, Teresa brought up the subject during their first dinner at the shore.

Once again, Jackie was in tears after another faceoff with Teresa.

Jackie says Teresa Giudice is a monster

Jackie had a recent chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show to dish about the latest episode.

She had quite a bit to say about the scene that played out last night between her and the brunette beauty.

While the rest of the Jersey cast tried to just move off of the cheating topic, Teresa kept going on and on about it.

It caused quite a storm during what they hoped would be a fun dinner with the group.

“I just, I was so over it,” exclaimed Jackie, while reflecting on the incident. “I just wanted this woman out of my face and out of my life.”

“And I was trying so hard at the dinner to really just not respond to any of it. And like she loves to just push me to my breaking point,” said the 44-year-old.

Jackie continued, “I mean I don’t wanna keep going on because I’m sure to some people she’s a great friend and she’s a good person but to me, she’s a non-stop monster.”

Teresa says Jackie is ‘not her cup of tea’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star certainly doesn’t hold Teresa in high regard.

As we all know by now, the feeling is mutual.

Teresa gave her views on Jackie during her stint on the after show as well, and judging by her comment it’s clear that these two will never be friends.

During their latest confrontation Jackie brought up the fact that Teresa went to jail, and as you can imagine, the OG didn’t take too kindly to that!

“Jackie, to me, we just don’t see eye to eye. We don’t,” remarked Teresa. “She’s not my cup of tea, she’s not, because you don’t say that.”

“That’s why you know, I walked away because she’s not even worth my breath,” added the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.