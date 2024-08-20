Melissa Gorga celebrates 20 years of marriage as RHONJ future hangs in balance

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently in limbo following Season 14.

Melissa Gorga joined the cast during Season 3 and has remained a staple since.

Her familial connection to Teresa Giudice via her husband, Joe Gorga, has made her a valuable asset. Their relationship has always been rocky, but in the latter seasons, it became irreparable.

While the women wait for news on whether Season 15 will include them or be a total reboot, many have been keeping busy.

The Gorgas had something special to celebrate, proving that their relationship has stood the test of time — and reality TV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And Melissa didn’t skimp on her sweet message to Joe.

Melissa Gorga shares a sweet message on anniversary

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga have been married for 20 years.

That is a big milestone, especially considering that they have been featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the past decade.

She took to Instagram to share a collage of photos, highlighting their years together.

Missy G wrote, “20 years❤️ TWENTY. Happy Anniversary @joeygorga feel like I was just a girl when I married you at 25 but boy, I was a pretty smart one.”

Mentioning their ups and downs and showing it all through the years, Melissa ended the post with the hope their three children will see what they’ve shared and strive for a marriage like theirs.

Will Melissa Gorga return for Season 15 of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus, and filming has not picked back up.

Dolores Catania hosted her charity softball game last week, which is typically part of the season.

Things went off the rails when the Season 14 finale was filmed, leading to the reunion being canceled. Instead, viewers were given a special where the women (in two separate room) watched and commented on what happened at Rails Steakhouse.

As of now, there is no indication about which Housewives will return. Because of the state of the relationship between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, it is unlikely both with be asked back.

However, Melissa is good friends with several of the women, and they are hanging out outside the show. She has the potential to film with everyone if Teresa isn’t brought back. The chances of that are slim, though. Teresa has drawn in viewers year after year and is still wildly popular.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.