Dolores Catania gives update on Paul Connell’s divorce– are wedding bells ringing?

Dolores Catania must be tired of being asked about marrying her beau Paul “Paulie” Connell but people are very invested in their relationship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was recently asked about wedding bells while giving an update on Paulie’s divorce.

Paulie received backlash from viewers in Season 14 when a conversation with Dolores rubbed people the wrong way.

The Irishman has been separated from his wife for over a decade but has refused to finalize things — despite being in a serious relationship with Dolores for the past three years.

She asked about the status of his divorce during a tense scene on the show and his snappy retort led to online backlash.

Paulie bluntly exclaimed that even if he got divorced tomorrow, it wouldn’t mean he would immediately propose to the RHONJ star.

That was news to us since he claimed in Season 13 that he had already picked out her engagement ring.

However, despite the scrutiny about their romance the couple is still going strong and Dolores recently shared an update.

Are wedding bells toiling for RHONJ’s Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell?

The RHONJ star had a chat on Housewives Nightcap and, as usual, her relationship with Paulie was a topic of conversation.

Despite the neverending questions about getting married, Dolores clarified that her main goal in a relationship is not just to snag a ring.

“Happiness is my goal and peace in my life is my goal,” she said, while hinting that Paulie is making leeway with his divorce.

“Things are moving on his end, I’m not pushing anything else,” noted the 53-year-old. “Day to day we’re very happy, we do great things together.”

Paulie has been showing love and support to Dolores

While Paulie gets a lot of slack for not moving quickly enough with his divorce, there’s no doubt that he’s committed to Dolores.

The supportive boyfriend recently posted a sweet message praising her for another successful charity softball game.

Usually, the event would be filmed for RHONJ but the show is on pause so this time the Bravo cameras were not up and rolling.

Nonetheless, Paulie posted photos on Instagram from the event and a heartwarming message for the mom of two.

“Just very happy to be by your side and to call you my one, the one, the one that I love ❤️,” he wrote in part. “Thank you for being you so considerate and all you do.”

Do you think Dolores and Paulie will eventually tie the knot? Sound off in the comment section, and check out the RHONJ star’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.