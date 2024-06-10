The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are not here for how Paul “Paulie” Connell treated Dolores Catania on the show.
This week, Dolores wanted answers about the hold-up with Paulie’s divorce.
Despite being separated for over a decade, Paulie remains married, and it seems Dolores would like things to move along.
Dolores stood her ground only to have Paulie come at her, making it clear he was in no rush to get married again.
The way he spoke to her was beyond unacceptable and showed a different side to the Irishman RHONJ fans once adored.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire after the scene between Paulie and Dolores, letting them have it.
Dolores Catania’s boyfriend Paulie blasted for ‘condescending’ behavior on RHONJ
“Paul feels super condescending while speaking to Delores. #RHONJ,” read one X.
Another used a GIF to show unhappiness with the way Dolores and Paulie’s conversation was happening.
“Dude, it doesn’t take 10 years to get divorced, calm down. Wtf is Paul’s problem?🤨🧐 #RHONJ,” said an X user.
Paulie was also warned to watch the way he speaks to Dolores.
There was even an X that pointed out that Paulie has a “mean side to him” and that Dolo wasn’t surprised by it at all.
RHONJ fans have a message for Dolores Catania about Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell
So many The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have a strong message for Dolores regarding her chat with Paulie and how he acted toward her.
“i mean, it’s cool to see that delores actually calls paul to the carpet about him still not being divorced and wanting to be engaged, but if he’s essentially tell you he’s not changing his stance and your only compromise is for you to reevaluate, you know what to do. #RHONJ,” wrote one X user.
A different X let Dolores know it was time for her to move on to a new man.
Dolores earned mad props for being honest while also letting Paulie know he’s lucky to be with someone like her.
“Dolores is having a waste of time conversation. Paul is stringing her along and she willingly walked into this mess. He’s basically telling her he doesn’t gaf what she feels and he’s not in a rush to commit. Dolores is just a good time for him and she’s wasting my time. #RHONJ,” read an X.
Oh yes, RHONJ viewers are not holding back their feelings on Season 14 or the cast members like Dolores Catania and Paul “Paulie” Connell.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.