The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are not here for how Paul “Paulie” Connell treated Dolores Catania on the show.

This week, Dolores wanted answers about the hold-up with Paulie’s divorce.

Despite being separated for over a decade, Paulie remains married, and it seems Dolores would like things to move along.

Dolores stood her ground only to have Paulie come at her, making it clear he was in no rush to get married again.

The way he spoke to her was beyond unacceptable and showed a different side to the Irishman RHONJ fans once adored.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire after the scene between Paulie and Dolores, letting them have it.

Dolores Catania’s boyfriend Paulie blasted for ‘condescending’ behavior on RHONJ

“Paul feels super condescending while speaking to Delores. #RHONJ,” read one X.

Another used a GIF to show unhappiness with the way Dolores and Paulie’s conversation was happening.

“Dude, it doesn’t take 10 years to get divorced, calm down. Wtf is Paul’s problem?🤨🧐 #RHONJ,” said an X user.

Dude, it doesn't take 10 years to get divorced, calm down.



Wtf is Paul's problem?🤨🧐#RHONJ pic.twitter.com/JiikHh0s8D — 🏳️‍🌈BravoMusings (@mostly_bravo) June 10, 2024

Paulie was also warned to watch the way he speaks to Dolores.

Now Paul…you're gonna wanna watch the way you speak to my homegirl-in-my-head, Dolo! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/9SeM5eGvUO — Cita WatchestoomuchBravo (@RHONYCita) June 10, 2024

There was even an X that pointed out that Paulie has a “mean side to him” and that Dolo wasn’t surprised by it at all.

Paul has a nasty mean side to him and Dolores isn’t surprised by this at all.



We are gonna get another 3 seasons of her being besties with Frank, & with a man that’s promising her nothing but a pillow to lay her head every night. #RHONJ https://t.co/igXVEqNzLM — Crystal Cofie Photography (@cofie_crystal) June 10, 2024

RHONJ fans have a message for Dolores Catania about Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell

So many The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have a strong message for Dolores regarding her chat with Paulie and how he acted toward her.

“i mean, it’s cool to see that delores actually calls paul to the carpet about him still not being divorced and wanting to be engaged, but if he’s essentially tell you he’s not changing his stance and your only compromise is for you to reevaluate, you know what to do. #RHONJ,” wrote one X user.

i mean, it’s cool to see that delores actually calls paul to the carpet about him still not being divorced and wanting to be engaged, but if he’s essentially tell you he’s not changing his stance and your only compromise is for you to reevaluate, you know what to do. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/QhTySjdnT0 — jordy🦋 (@heirjordynn) June 10, 2024

A different X let Dolores know it was time for her to move on to a new man.

Welp, Delores, we all heard Paul. It's time to move on!



And the nerve of leather face! #rhonj ##bravo pic.twitter.com/kh3gTAhzzm — Taurus The Bull ♉️ 🐂 (@DetroitDiva517) June 10, 2024

Dolores earned mad props for being honest while also letting Paulie know he’s lucky to be with someone like her.

Proud of Dolores for telling Paul exactly how she feels about how full of shit he is rn



He’s lucky she even looks his WAY, she’s so gorgeous and sweet. Paulie wtf are you doing leading her on like this??? Don’t fuck this up #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/USoU8MXaA5 — Ramona’s Left 👁️ (@lefteyeramon) June 10, 2024

“Dolores is having a waste of time conversation. Paul is stringing her along and she willingly walked into this mess. He’s basically telling her he doesn’t gaf what she feels and he’s not in a rush to commit. Dolores is just a good time for him and she’s wasting my time. #RHONJ,” read an X.

Dolores is having a waste of time conversation. Paul is stringing her along and she willingly walked into this mess. He’s basically telling her he doesn’t gaf what she feels and he’s not in a rush to commit. Dolores is just a good time for him and she’s wasting my time. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/l8JG078IY4 — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) June 10, 2024

Oh yes, RHONJ viewers are not holding back their feelings on Season 14 or the cast members like Dolores Catania and Paul “Paulie” Connell.

In other New Jersey news, John Fuda’s job has come up a lot lately, and you can read what he does for a living here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.