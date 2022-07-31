Jinger Duggar shows off beach attire for family trip to Malibu

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spent time in Malibu. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo took some time to head to Mailbu for a beach day with their daughter, Felicity and Evangeline.

Seeing a Duggar daughter in beach attire seldom happens because of the strict rules they grew up with regarding their dress code.

A few times, Jill Duggar has modeled modest swimwear for a paid ad, but other than that, there’s been no beachy photos from the family.

Jeremy and Jinger moved to California in 2019, and while they have shown off adventures, the beach hasn’t been a destination of choice.

It looks like a trip to Malibu was in order, and they brought their girls along for the ride.

While their beach attire may not be traditional, it’s still a step forward and breaks away from the strict Duggar rules.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose on Malibu beach

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar showed off a photo of herself and Jeremy Vuolo on the beach.

It’s likely the photo was taken by Felicity, as several of their photos have been as of late.

She captioned the photo, “We took the girls to the beach in Malibu. Perfect family day. So refreshing.”

Jinger wore shorts and a tank top, and Jeremy was clad in shorts and a t-shirt. Neither wore a swimsuit, but it was still more impressive than what the Duggars would likely wear.

His shaved head was also on display, but Jinger opted for a hat to keep the sun at bay.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo rebrand

Things appear to be going well for the couple as they work on rebranding themselves.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released a newsletter with exclusive content, including photos. They have also been working on their vlog, with three episodes live on YouTube currently.

They haven’t had the best of luck with their projects and branching out independently. Their link to the Duggars has been detrimental to them, especially concerning partnerships that cater to the public rather than religion.

Jinger and Jeremy are currently trying out some new tools to see if they can amp up their income. She is still the highest-paid Duggar sister, and it’s clear she is one of the favorite siblings, if not the most favorite.

It will be interesting to see how much they pull back from posting public content in favor of paid content or newsletter information.