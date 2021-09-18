Jinger Duggar shares sweet snap of Felicity and Jeremy Vuolo in Santa Monica

Jinger Duggar shared a sweet snap of Jeremy and Felicity. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and her little family headed to the beach for some downtime.

She shared some photos, but one, in particular, caught the attention of Counting On fans.

Photos of her daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, are few and far between these days. The couple stopped sharing pictures of the girls’ faces, and now, all of the shared images are of the girls from behind.

Felicity and Jeremy enjoy California life

In one of the snaps on her Instagram story, Jinger Duggar shared an adorable photo of Felicity and Jeremy Vuolo walking across a crosswalk hand-in-hand.

The Counting On family spent time at the Santa Monica Pier, where the photo was taken.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Little Felicity is one of the most stylish little girls in the Duggar family and takes after her fashionista mom. She was dressed in an adorable jean jacket and her kicks. That is one thing all of the Vuolos can get behind — the latest and greatest shoes.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo doing now?

It has been a busy summer for the Vuolo family. They traveled and spoke at a conference in North Carolina in June. Jinger Duggar took time to enjoy a visit from a few of her siblings, with Jana Duggar staying a bit longer than James and Jason Duggar.

Jeremy Vuolo has been preaching at the church he works for, and earlier this month, Jinger was baptized there in front of the congregation. The couple talked about that process and what it meant to them, also sharing photos from the event.

They appear to be jumping back into the swing of things with their brand, The Hope We Hold. From the podcast to the book, Jinger and Jeremy are all in where it is concerned. A little rebranding took place, but it looks like things are back on track.

As for where they stand with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, it looks like Jinger still has a love for her parents as she was one of only two siblings who acknowledged Michelle on her birthday earlier this week. Interestingly enough, she and Jeremy both had a strong statement to release when Josh Duggar was arrested in April and when TLC canceled counting On.

Despite all of that, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo enjoy their time with their daughters while taking in all the beauty California offers.