Jinger Duggar reveals baptism, shares story with Counting On fans

Jinger Duggar was baptized in her husband’s church. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar was recently baptized. The Counting On star revealed that this happened over the weekend.

This is a big deal for her and draws a very clear line about where she stands in her faith.

Jeremy Vuolo pastors at the church where she was baptized, and that made everything even more special. That, coupled with her baptism on his birthday, made for a unique day for everyone who spent time with them.

Jinger Duggar shares baptism

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared that she was baptized at Grace Community Church on Sunday, September 6.

Along with her post that included several photos, the reality TV star said, “Sunday was a very special day. I came to realize that although I was baptized at the age of 11, I didn’t really come to know and love Jesus until I was 14 years old. On Sunday, I was able to publicly declare that I have been joined to Jesus Christ in his life, death, and resurrection. Soli Deo Gloria.”

Interestingly enough, the Duggars watched Jinger’s baptism from their home. Jackson Duggar, Claire Spivey, Justin Duggar, Johannah Duggar, and Jennifer Duggar can all be seen watching their big sister on the screen. Also included in the photo were one of Anna and Josh Duggar’s son and the back of Mackynzie Duggar’s head.

What does this mean for Jinger Duggar and her relationship with her parents?

This is a stark contrast for Jinger Duggar. She moved away from what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar believe and has decided to think and make choices for herself and her family.

In this case, Jinger’s baptism was an outward sign of an inward commitment with Jesus. It isn’t the same ideology that Jim Bob and Michelle have, which could cause some issues in their relationship.

Jinger talked with her mom on Counting On about her choice to begin wearing pants. Michelle wasn’t bothered by it, but followers were going nuts when she debuted the look.

The IBLP is much different from what was is taught and presented at Grace Community Church. This has now become her home church, and she is no longer affiliated with the beliefs or church her parents are in line with. It was a huge step for the Duggar daughter and one that has some people scratching their heads.

What happens next remains unknown, but for now, Jinger Duggar is proud of the special moment she experienced with her baptism.