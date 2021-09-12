Jinger Duggar net worth 2021: How much is the Counting On star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Jinger Duggar’s net worth is a hot topic. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been busy building their empire since they moved to the west coast in 2019.

California has opened up new doors for the couple, and judging from their Instagram photos, they are living their best lives.

With the cancellation of Counting On, some followers have wondered how the couple can continue to live the life they do. Jinger has co-authored with her sisters, starred on two reality TV shows, and built an Instagram following. Jeremy hasn’t done poorly for himself, either.

Let’s take a look at what the couple has going on in the finance department.

What is Jinger Duggar’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jinger Duggar has a net worth of $2 million. This seems slightly skewed, but it could be a little too low given the recent things she and Jeremy Vuolo have done.

He was a soccer player for a while, and she spent a lot of time filming for 19 Kids and Counting and its spin-off, Counting On.

Jim Bob Duggar has a net worth of $3.5 million. Jinger comes in at about half that, which is interesting given she is arguably the most successful sibling of the bunch.

How did Jinger Duggar get her money?

There is some debate about how Jinger Duggar has racked up that net worth, given she doesn’t own the home she and Jeremy Vuolo live in, and they don’t have luxurious vehicles.

Whether she made anything for her appearances on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On remains unclear. Jill Duggar revealed she had to fight for her wages, but she is the only sibling who has talked about it publicly.

Recently, she released a book with Jeremy. It came out in May, and since then, they have been sharing a lot about it. They also ran a podcast and had a home goods line too. Everything is branded under The Hope We Hold.

Partnerships and sponsorships haven’t been as profitable for Jinger, who lost several after companies pulled out following complaints from consumers. Being a Duggar isn’t easy to escape, especially with their beliefs and the Josh Duggar legal issues.

Even though their reality TV journey is done with TLC, don’t be surprised if, down the line, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pop up in another spot. They appear to enjoy the spotlight and have quite a big fan base too.