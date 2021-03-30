Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo rebrand Hope We Hold, merge with Hope & Stead

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo merged their businesses. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo wiped their Hope We Hold podcast Instagram page clean just a few days ago, and now, they have shared an update.

In what appears to be a rebrand and move around, Jinger and Jeremy shared that they merged Hope We Hold and Hope & Stead. There will be more updates and more products on the way.

The only photo shared on the once-blank Instagram page is a photo of the couple in their kitchen. They appear to be baking and having a good time.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Why did everything change for Jinger and Jeremy?

In the caption of the post, they wrote, “BACK! and baking? Thank you for being patient as we took a break to focus on our family!”

There was speculation that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were having marital issues following the birth of their second daughter, Evangeline Jo. Their brand, Hope & Stead was launched around the time she was born. It was likely a lot to handle for the couple who had been used to having only Felicity around.

They went on to say, “In the meanwhile, we merged Hope & Stead under the Hope We Hold umbrella, so you will be seeing a bigger variety of updates, posts, products and more over here!”

And finally, “We hope you turn on those post notifications, because there are a couple announcements coming that we don’t want you to miss this week”

Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo appear on the upcoming season of Counting On?

While there has not been an official renewal for Season 12 of Counting On, it is likely coming at some point.

The couple took part in an update for TLCME and showed off glimpses of their two little girls, but focused mostly on Felicity and a clear view of Evangeline Jo wasn’t available. Followers have been asking about their second daughter for months now, and as of yet, there have been no new photos.

With a new hour-long special airing on TLC, there is hope that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will make an appearance. They did fly down to Texas last month for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding, which is when this special has been speculated to have filmed.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Hope We Hold and Hope & Stead merger, especially while trying to figure out how baking fits into it all.

Counting On airs Tuesday, March 30 at 10/9c on TLC.