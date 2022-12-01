Jinger Duggar reveals flu ‘took it out’ of her

Jinger Duggar revealed the flu took a lot out of her. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar had a rough couple of weeks.

The Counting On star shared that she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their daughters were sick over the Thanksgiving holiday.

She thanked her friend for providing a delicious meal for the couple who was holed up in their home with the flu.

Things are beginning to get back to normal for the family. Jinger shared photos of her daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, making homemade pizzas because they felt better.

As routine returns, Jinger took to working out again. She has been sharing some of her fitness journey with followers on social media, but nothing too extreme.

In a selfie shared to her Instagram stories, Jinger revealed, “the flu really took it out of me.”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is barefaced in workout selfie

In the photo Jinger Duggar shared, she was makeup-free.

The former reality TV star doesn’t wear much makeup often, but she’s been known for being the more “made up” Duggar daughter.

It’s clear she hadn’t been feeling too well as she appeared tired and worn out. Chasing two sick little ones and caring for herself was her focus.

Getting back into a routine is where Jinger is now. She showed off her 20-pound dumbbell and appeared ready to work out.

Jinger Duggar is preparing for her book launch

Even though Jinger Duggar is already an author, her upcoming release is significant.

The new book details Jinger walking away from the IBLP and changing some of her beliefs while raised underneath Jim Bob Duggar’s rules.

When she announced the book was coming, Jinger made it clear it was not a Duggar tell-all. It was solely about her journey, detangling fact from fiction in a religious sense. Some of what she was grown up to believe was no longer what she believed based on her research through the Bible.

This goes along with some of the things followers have noted have changed since her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. Jinger wore pants and showed her legs in shorts, her arms exposed in t-shirts, and so much more. Their move to California seemed to soften the couple as well.

Jinger is still steadfast in her beliefs, but some of the things she has done and said have changed. She and Jeremy Vuolo were the most outspoken about Josh Duggar and his crimes. They left no room for excuses, and Jeremy went hard in the statement he released via the couple’s YouTube channel.

Jinger Duggar may be recovering from the flu, but she’s working on returning to her routine.