Jinger Duggar gets support from sisters after big announcement

Jinger Duggar loves coffee.

Viewers have seen her love for the drink onscreen and off.

Now, she has taken her love and molded it into a partnership with a coffee brand.

The Jinger Blend from Matchbox Coffee is now available to order and enjoy.

She announced the exciting news earlier this week, sharing a video and her happiness for finally being able to do something like this.

In her caption, Jinger wrote, “I’ve finally got my own coffee blend! 🤗 So excited to announce my partnership with @matchboxcoffee and my own “Jinger’s Blend”! I’ve wanted to do this for years and finally did. If you’d like to check it out, click the linktree in my bio and click on “Coffee” ☕️ so excited for you to try it!”

Jinger Duggar gets support from her sisters

In the comment section of her Instagram post, Jinger Duggar received support from her followers and two of her sisters.

Jill Duggar chimed in, saying, “Yes sister!! You’ve needed this for ages!! 👏👏👌🏻💞”

Joy-Anna Duggar wrote, “Yayyyyy!!🤩💯”

A follower said, “This makes me think of when you and Jeremy first tried your own coffee😂😂”

This is a huge deal for Jinger; if the partnership remains intact, she could go on to bigger things.

Jinger Duggar lost deals because of her name

When Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to California, they discovered their fondness for Fonuts.

The company and Jinger worked together to create a “Jinger” fonut, and she announced it on her social media. Not long after that, the company received backlash for working with a Duggar, especially because of their beliefs.

Fonuts cut ties with Jinger right around the time she experienced her miscarriage.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have worked hard to establish their own brand, launching a podcast and line of merchandise. That only lasted for a short while before they rebranded.

Jinger being a Duggar comes with plenty of baggage, most of it coming from her eldest brother, Josh Duggar. Of course, there are also the beliefs her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, hold and preach that cause issues.

With her new deal with Matchbox Coffee, it looks like Jinger has found the right fit for her and her growing family. She has distanced herself from her family, and she and Jeremy condemned Josh’s behavior and excuses, which is more than any of the other siblings have done.