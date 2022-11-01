Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrate Halloween

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar went big for Halloween. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrated Halloween for the second year.

The couple chose another family theme this year, more into the holiday than the year before.

Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo appeared to be participating in trick-or-treating as they had pumpkin buckets set in front of them during the family photo.

Jeremy shared the Halloween family photo, tagging Jinger in it.

He explained their theme in the photo, writing, “‘A young bear who needs our help, Henry…It’s just one night.’ Mr. & Mrs. Brown, Paddington, and a jar of sweet marmalade.”

The girls’ faces were covered, but the Halloween spirit still oozed through.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo channel the Browns and Paddington

The Paddington theme was bigger than the Winnie the Pooh theme Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo chose last year.

This year, their photos even included blowup decor of Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

Their Halloween spirit is different, especially given the way Jinger was raised. The Duggars don’t celebrate Halloween but put together a fall festival typically hosted at their compound.

The comment section lit up with praise from followers.

One wrote, “Don’t let anyone bring you down, you committed no sin by wearing your costumes and trick or treating.”

Another chimed in with, “really sweet pictures. i’m impressed your children got to enjoy traditional halloween. hope you all enjoyed it.”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar breaks away from Duggar traditions

So much has happened since Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo.

She has come out of her shell, changing her wardrobe and moving to California.

Jeremy and Jinger bought a home in California and intend to live there for the foreseeable future.

There’s been a lot of talk about Jinger and how her parents feel regarding her life choices. While Counting On did an interview with Jinger, Michelle Duggar revealed no animosity about her wearing pants. However, Jeremy revealed that the Duggars did have an issue with Jinger’s choices and spoke with them about it.

Their beliefs as a couple have changed as well. They no longer align with the IBLP beliefs and traditions. Jeremy is still a pastor, but they are less restrictive on worldly things and more intentional about living out God’s word.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have significantly changed since they were introduced to Counting On viewers. He has allowed her to live outside the box she was kept in, and both appear to thrive in California.