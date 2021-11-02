Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo show off family Halloween costumes

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had a family theme for their Halloween costumes. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo went all out with their family Halloween costumes.

It isn’t typical to see the Duggar family dressing up for the Halloween holiday, but Jinger is way more modern than some of her siblings and parents.

The Vuolos were Tigger, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and a pot of honey. Jinger and Jeremy’s outfits were adult onesies, and the little girls were dressed similarly but as usual, their faces were not shown.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo do family-themed Halloween

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared a collection of photos with her and Jeremy Vuolo in their costumes.

Felicity and Evangeline weren’t included in that batch, but they have appeared in Jeremy’s Instagram stories.

Jinger didn’t even write a caption. She just added the photos to her page.

Felicity and Evangeline were also shared, but that was done on Instagram stories. Jinger made sure both of their faces were covered. She used a pig emoji to cover Felicity as Piglet and another emoji to hide Evangeline’s face as the honey pot.



Big news coming from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Just ahead of their Halloween posts, the couple revealed that big news was coming. They each posted about it on their pages, teasing followers.

What the announcement is about remains a mystery. They didn’t drop any clues, but speculation is that it may be about their brand, The Hope We Hold. Could they be bringing their podcast back? They could be expanding their brand or even changing it up. There are a lot of possibilities, especially with a family as versatile as the Vuolos.

Jinger and Jeremy could possibly be announcing another pregnancy as well. They haven’t talked about how many more children they want, and Evangeline will celebrate her first birthday this month. Although typically, the Duggar women space out their babies a little more than a year, a new baby for the Vuolos wouldn’t be shocking.

A new announcement coupled with cute Halloween costumes has drawn a lot of attention to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram pages. They are one of the most beloved Duggar couples, and their more forward-thinking ways have given them a unique position when it comes to fans who love them and hate them.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are still living their best lives while in California and raising their two little girls.