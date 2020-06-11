Jinger Duggar debuts shorts on Instagram, follower calls Counting On star a ‘baddie’

Jinger Duggar isn’t afraid to wear shorts while she is working out at home. She shared an Instagram post about working out with Jeremy Vuolo, and Counting On fans are thrilled to see her in shorts.

Fashion appears to be something Jinger is very passionate about. She has paved the way for her siblings to wear pants and leggings, with Jill and Joy-Anna Duggar taking a page from her book. Now, she has added shorts to her list of growing “firsts” in fashion.

Counting On fan calls Jinger Duggar a ‘baddie’

Showing off her backside in shorts is a new level, even for rebel Jinger Duggar. She is currently expecting her second child. The baby girl is due in November, making the Counting On star roughly 16 weeks or so into her pregnancy.

Viewers have long praised Jinger for her outspoken love for fashion. She donned pants and leggings once she married Jeremy Vuolo without a second thought. It was a huge deal to see one of Jim Bob Duggar’s daughters dressing more modern after seeing them in long skirts or dresses for the majority of their time on the reality television circuit.

One of the commenters on Jinger Duggar’s workout post called her a “baddie.” This means she believes that the reality star is always on point with her style. They believe that Jinger is a fashionista who is beautiful and up to date on all of the trends.

Fans call Jinger Duggar a “baddie.” Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar remains on Counting On

While several of her siblings are no longer a part of the reality television realm, Jinger Duggar continues to film with her famous family. She is a big part of the upcoming season, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after she announced the pregnancy to her entire family on video chat.

Despite all of her personal decisions with regards to her wardrobe, she is still in Jim Bob Duggar’s good graces. It is unclear if she and Jeremy Vuolo are being compensated for their time on the show. They were filming in their Los Angeles home, though she did return to Arkansas at the end of February to spend time with her sisters and family.

It is unclear how long Jinger Duggar will remain a part of the Counting On cast. She is going to be adding another baby into the mix. Currently, Jeremy is still working from home, and they have been developing a podcast during their quarantine. For now, she is still a part of the show. Jinger will likely remain on it at least through the birth of her second child.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.