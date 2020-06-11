Is Jim Bob Duggar losing control of the Counting On empire?

Jim Bob Duggar has kept his thumb on the Duggar family, their businesses, and the reality shows. He makes the rules in the household, and for the most part, the children have abided by them.

In recent years, there has been a shift in the way the show portrays the family. There are several Duggars no longer associated with reality television, some by choice and some by demand.

Is Jim Bob Duggar losing control of his daughters?

As the Duggar daughters began marrying off, there was some speculation that they may break away from the family. Jinger Duggar was the first to move away from Arkansas and spread her wings.

She has been living her best life, though she remains filming with the family on Counting On.

Jill Duggar has been the biggest surprise. She and Derick Dillard cut ties with the show and have no plans to return. They live further out than most of the Duggar couples and no longer see them frequently.

Derick recently talked about the difficult relationship they have with Jill’s siblings. Everyone hangs out at the Duggar compound, and they need permission to be there.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have reportedly stepped away from Counting On as well. While there hasn’t been an official announcement, their absence from the promo photo spoke volumes.

Joy-Anna also released a self-shot video to announce her pregnancy and didn’t wait for permission from Jim Bob Duggar.

All of the adult daughters are married except for Jana Duggar. She remains at home to help with the kids while she waits on the right man to come along.

The next Duggar daughter is still a teen, so it will be a while before another marriage could happen among the sisters.

Jim Bob Duggar consults lawyers regularly

At this point, Jim Bob Duggar has gotten used to ruling the roost.

He had cousin Amy Duggar King sign an NDA, he weighs in on who his daughters can marry, and he has provided businesses for his sons to work at instead of allowing them into the outside world.

Some things have changed where the businesses are concerned, though. The car lots are reportedly no more, which means that Joseph and Josiah Duggar likely had to find new jobs.

Joe is a realtor and sold Grandma Mary Duggar’s home earlier this year. Josiah hasn’t talked about what he is up to, but it is likely something family-related.

Derick Dillard has threatened a tell-all book, and Jim Bob Duggar is on top of it with the lawyers. He reportedly already discussed what to happen should it be released.

There are a lot of things that followers don’t know about the family, and this could be devastating to the Duggar brand if not handled with finesse.

With two of his daughters walking away from the reality show and other changes over the last year, Jim Bob Duggar has his hands full. He is working overtime on damage control and making sure Counting On continues to be a success for the network.

