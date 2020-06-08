Jinger Duggar called out by fan who claims Counting On star doesn’t work and begs for donations

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently announced their brand new podcast and the Counting On couple can’t wait to share more of their lives through that outlet. Some fans aren’t as excited for them, though.

One follower commented about how neither Jinger or Jeremy work a conventional job, often relying on donations in order to get by. Is that all Jinger and Jeremy do in the eyes of Counting On fans?

Jinger Duggar gets called out

After posting about their podcast and revealing what it was all about, Jinger Duggar revealed that there has been an overwhelming response. Several followers have already reached out to the couple with praises.

That wasn’t the case for some of her followers though. One comment on Jinger’s post said, “Must be hard work not having a jobs and begging for donations all the time. You guys look exhausted 🙄.”

After seeing what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been up to during the quarantine, Counting On fans have a better idea of what happens behind the scenes.

A new baby is on the way for the couple after they suffered a miscarriage last fall. Jinger and Jeremy will be welcoming their second child in November.

What do Jinger and Jeremy do for a living?

The commenter who called out Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may not follow the family that closely. It has been discussed heavily that he is a pastor, which is part of the reason the couple moved to California.

Aside from that, both Jinger and Jeremy take part in Counting On. They are a huge part of the upcoming season and will be opening about their miscarriage last fall.

Jinger revealed she was expecting again and explained their loss. It was filmed for the show, which makes reliving the moments that much harder.

There have been some partnerships that Jinger Duggar has attempted with a few companies throughout the last several months, but nothing has been long term. She was dropped from a partnership with Fonuts last December, just weeks after her loss.

Jinger also shared a “giveaway” post that she removed shortly after getting some pushback.

Despite all of the opportunities, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo continue to strive for more. This podcast was their latest endeavor and is brand new. With only two episodes out and another dropping Wednesday, there are still a lot of viewers to reach. Not everyone will be on board, as the comments on the post proved.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.