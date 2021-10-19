Jill Duggar thanks friends and family for support following miscarriage news

Jill Duggar thanked her family and friends for showing up following the miscarriage news. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has been scarce on social media since announcing her miscarriage last week.

She and Derick Dillard have been focusing on family time and healing from their loss.

When Jill made the announcement and shared the accompanying video, several Counting On fans and members of her family reached out to support her. Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar showed up for her in the comment section, but there were still many members of her family who remained quiet about it on social media.

Jill Duggar thanks friends and family for ‘prayers and support’

Despite not posting much on Instagram, Jill Duggar did make it a point to put a collage together and thank her friends and family on her Instagram story.

There is still a lot to process for her and Derick Dillard. They only just found out they were expecting days before she miscarried. It hasn’t been easy, but focusing on getting through it has been their priority.

Coffee, flowers, texts, childcare, and other things were among what her friends and family showed up to do or have done for her. Jill even mentioned someone cleaned their house.

After all the questioning about when Jill and Derick would expand their family over the years, this loss may have hit them harder than expected.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

At this point, what’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard remains unclear.

They didn’t talk openly about expanding their family, though there was speculation that it would happen following his graduation from law school. Derick did just that earlier this year, and James Duggar even showed up to support his brother-in-law as he walked across the stage to collect his diploma.

Jill is just the latest Duggar woman to join the miscarriage club. Before her, Michelle, Anna, Lauren Swanson, Joy-Anna, Jinger, and Jessa Duggar had all been there. Many of their stories made it on to Counting On, so Jill’s news only being on social media was different than what followers were used to seeing.

It appears Jill and Derick are getting the support they need. She did not mention specific names, though Counting On fans can fill in the blanks by seeing who commented. Her sisters at least made an effort, but some of her family spent time in Texas at Family Alert Camp, so they may have been preoccupied with that.

Jill Duggar is strong, and taking things day by day is her approach to healing.