Josh and Anna Duggar’s children surface in photos from Family Alert Camp — Did Anna have her baby?

Josh and Anna’s kids were at Family Alert Camp with the Duggars. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar should be welcoming baby number seven any day now.

She and Josh Duggar announced they were expecting their seventh child earlier this spring, and the due date was just given as fall 2021.

At a recent court hearing for Josh, Anna was still visibly pregnant. Counting On followers speculated that October would be the month she welcomed her daughter, but as of yet, there hasn’t been an announcement.

Josh and Anna Duggar’s kids are at Family Alert Camp with the Duggars

There were some questions from Counting On fans about why the Duggars were traveling the country with just the younger siblings. They shared photos from South Dakota and other adventures, but they have yet to share Family Alert Camp photos.

Hilary Spivery, however, shared several photos from the event. Several of the pictures had some of Josh and Anna Duggar’s children in them. Michael, Meredith, and Mackynzie were all photographed by Justin Duggar’s mother-in-law, and the photos were shared in groups on her Instagram account.

Family Alert Camp is a yearly event in Texas, and the Duggars have attended for several years now. They were there last year, as were the Spiveys.

Not only were Anna and Josh’s kids there, but the younger group of Duggar siblings were in attendance too. Jason and James Duggar were also in the photos, and in a group photo shared, Jim Bob Duggar, Jedidiah Duggar, and Katelyn Nakatsu were also spotted.

Is Anna Duggar having the baby soon?

The timing of having some of Josh and Anna Duggar’s kids with them at Family Alert Camp is interesting. Last year, she and Josh attended the event with the family as their kids were also shared in photos from the event.

Since Josh lives at the Reber home, it is unclear if he will be allowed to be there when Anna gives birth. She could give birth there, but Maria and Lacount would have to agree with that. She spends a lot of time there now, so they may decide to allow her to use their home. After all, her brother is courting the Reber daughter.

As of now, there is no update on if Anna Duggar has welcomed her seventh child yet. It is possible, especially with several of her and Josh Duggar’s children spotted at Family Alert camp with the Spivey and Duggar families.