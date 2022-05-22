Jill Duggar shows off new house, renovations done

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard bought a new house. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are making their new home even better.

The couple put their house on the market a few weeks ago and have already found a replacement.

They chose to do some renovations before moving in, and Jill showed off some of the progress on social media.

Jill Duggar shares new home photos, including before and afters

Without divulging too much about their living situation, Jill Duggar shared some pictures on Instagram.

She wrote, in part, “☀️🏡We are so excited to show y’all a sneak peek of our new house!! We knew we wanted to make a few changes to the new place to update it + add some personal touches, so we scouted around and found someone to help us! ☺️”

The Counting On star then continued on about who helped with the renovations. The painting company works out of Northwest Arkansas, which means Jill and Derick Dillard will likely remain in the same area, even though they sold their house.

The couple has been tight-lipped about their future plans. They didn’t reveal where they were moving, but Jill shared photos from when Derick was sworn in as a lawyer in Arkansas in Little Rock. Interestingly, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar reshared her post and sent him congratulations.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar isn’t the only sister who got pushback from her parents

The rift between Jill Duggar and her parents is no secret. They have both spoken out about the distance, and Jill and Derick remain excluded from some family events. They have attended siblings’ weddings, and both were present in court when Josh Duggar was found guilty of two child pornography charges in December 2021.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s differences of opinions with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were revealed last week. Depositions from the Duggar sisters’ dismissed lawsuit were made public, and they surprised some fans and critics of the family.

Jim Bob and Michelle reportedly discussed Jinger’s wardrobe choices with the couple, including modesty standards. This wasn’t shocking because of a conversation the mom and daughter had on Counting On a few years back.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are moving forward with their lives, including welcoming a third child later this summer. Their move and Derick’s new job are also big things happening right now.

Jinger and Jeremy remain in California and are raising their two daughters.