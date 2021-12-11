Jill Duggar shares update after Josh Duggar guilty verdict

Jill Duggar is moving on with her life. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar shared an update on social media just one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography after a week-long trial.

The former Counting On star shared her day with followers, including a walk with Fenna, the family’s dog. She enjoyed spending time outside as the weather in her area was in the 70s, but she and Sam got caught in the rain on the way home.

After an emotionally heavy almost two weeks, Jill appeared to enjoy relaxing with her son and their dog.

Jill Duggar thanks family and friends

As Jill Duggar captioned the photo she shared with followers on Instagram, she reflected on the last several days.

She wrote, “🚶‍♀️Got out for a nice walk today with Sam and Fenna (it’s getting up to 70 degrees today!), then it started raining on us on the way back, so we had to rush home because I wasn’t prepared for the rain. haha ☔️🍃So thankful for coffee from friends, walks in nature, food from family and friends and the many supportive messages and continued prayers. 💞”

The mom-of-two looked happy as she enjoyed spending time with Sam and Fenna. Getting out and getting fresh air seemed to do Jill some good, especially after everything the last week and a half brought.

Jill Duggar attended Josh Duggar’s trial

On the final day of the trial, Jill Duggar was spotted walking into the courthouse with Derick Dillard. He attended every day of the trial, listening to all of the testimony presented from both sides.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The couple issued a statement on Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, but it wasn’t as harsh as it could have been. So far, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had the sternest way of phrasing things, including calling Josh a “hypocrite.”

It has been a heavy time for the Duggar family, particularly for some of the Duggar sisters. They were Josh’s victims when he was a teen, and both Jill and Jessa Duggar have spoken out about what he did to them. In fact, that was how Counting On was born.

All of the statements issued by Duggar family members have mentioned Anna Duggar and her children and supporting them. It’s unclear where she will end up, but several of Josh’s siblings offer support.

With court behind her, Jill Duggar is back to enjoying the simple things in life and being thankful for family and friends who stood by her side.