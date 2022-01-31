Jill Duggar returns to social media following month-long hiatus

Jill Duggar returned to Instagram following a social media hiatus. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has resurfaced on Instagram after being on a long hiatus.

The Counting On star disappeared from social media after a post following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict. Her last photo was one day after the disgraced reality TV star was taken into custody to await sentencing.

Now, she is back and asking followers what they are looking forward to in 2022.

Jill Duggar returns to social media

Enjoying family time has kept Jill Duggar away from social media.

She shared a selfie with her husband, Derick Dillard, and let everyone know she spent time with him and their kids as they welcomed in the new year.

Jill wrote, “👋🏻Hey peeps! 🌱I took a little break on here to start the year and it has been super nice! 💜We’ve been soaking up family time amidst the daily grind of work and school + enjoying some sunny, warmer weather the last couple of days before another cold front moves in later this week! 🧣How has the start to your year been so far & what are you looking forward to this year? 🌻”

2021 was tough for Jill Duggar

Last year was difficult for the Duggar family. Josh Duggar was arrested in April on two counts of child pornography charges. From there, things seemed to spiral for the family, with siblings either sticking behind their brother or staying away from the drama.

Derick Dillard attended every day of the trial, which began in late November and concluded with a guilty verdict on December 9, 2021. Jill Duggar was only present for one day – the closing arguments. This was presumably because she was on the potential witness list. Along with Jedidiah Duggar, her name was leaked as people who could be called to the stand.

The couple released a statement, and then Jill went silent on social media. Before the trial, Jill and Derick revealed they experienced a miscarriage in October. They named the baby River Bliss, as they didn’t know the gender.

Moving forward, it appears Jill Duggar will be back on Instagram. She began slowing, with the selfie and one of the whole family enjoying the warm weather. While Jill didn’t claim she will be regularly posting again, her questions about what followers are looking forward to appear to hint at that.

2022 started with family time and slowing down without social media, and Jill is off to a good start soaking it all in.