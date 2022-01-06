Is Jill Duggar on a social media break?

Jill Duggar has been MIA on social media. Pic credit: TLC

It’s been almost a month since Jill Duggar has posted on social media.

Christmas and the new year went by without so much as a peep from the Duggar daughter.

She typically shares a lot, so the silence is a little suspicious.

Where is Jill Duggar?

December 10 was the last time Jill Duggar uploaded anything to her Instagram account.

It was a post about how thankful she was for the messages of support and loving gestures she and her family received. It was also the day after Josh Duggar, her older brother, was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography.

Derick Dillard has been active on social media, so it’s unlikely anything serious has happened. Jill may have needed a break from social media after a tough ending to 2021 for her immediate and extended family.

What’s happened in Jill Duggar’s life recently?

In October, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced they suffered a miscarriage. While they didn’t divulge details about how far along she was, it was confirmed they decided to name their baby River Bliss.

The news shocked followers as they didn’t open up about trying for a third child. Many assumed they were happy with their family of four and may have even been done having children.

Last month, Derick attended each day of Josh’s trial. He sat through days of testimony and heard and saw the worst of the worst. Jill was not in attendance until both sides rested. She heard closing arguments and attended with her husband for those. Her trial avoidance was reportedly because she was on a potential witness list and could have been called to testify if needed.

Jill and Derick released a statement following the verdict, which confirmed where they stand concerning Josh and his crimes. She was a victim of his when he was a teen, and Jill and Jessa Duggar interviewed with Megyn Kelly after the molestation scandal was revealed. It was a lot to deal with back in 2015, and the arrest earlier this year may have opened up old wounds that were working on being healed.

Whatever is keeping Jill Duggar from social media must be important. Hopefully, when the former Counting On star returns, she will have exciting news and an explanation of what’s she’s been up to over the last month.