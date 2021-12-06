Josh Duggar trial: More Duggar family members attend hearing as testimony continues

Jessa, Jason, and James Duggar attended Josh’s trial. Pic credit: TLC

Day four of Josh Duggar’s trial is underway, and more testimony is being heard.

Watchful eyes have been keeping track of which Duggar family members have shown up to listen to the testimony and show their face for the press.

Last week, Jim Bob Duggar was only in court for the pretrial hearing on Monday and had not been seen since. He is no longer on the witness list, so why he hasn’t come to show his support for his son is puzzling. After all, he and Michelle Duggar recently hosted people at the big house.

Which Duggars attended Josh Duggar’s trial last week?

Anna Duggar has been with her husband, Josh Duggar, every step of the trial. She is being dragged on social media for supporting him through it all while having young children.

Last week, Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth were spotted at the courthouse on Wednesday. That was the first day of testimony, and the two have been seen entering the courthouse every day since.

Joy-Anna Duggar then joined her husband for the second day of testimony. Justin Duggar also showed up, along with his mother-in-law, Hilary Spivey. Since joining Austin in the courtroom, Joy-Anna has been present with him daily.

Which Duggar siblings showed up to court this week?

As day four of Josh Duggar’s trial continued, there were new faces in the courtroom.

Alongside Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth, and Derick Dillard were three more Duggar siblings. Jessa Duggar showed up, and Jason and James Duggar were photographed together outside the courthouse.

Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar have not been spotted in court yet, though both are possible witnesses. It isn’t clear if they are being called for the prosecution or defense, though speculation is Jill is likely a witness for the prosecution. She was one of his molestation victims and has been vocal about her disconnect from her famous family.

It is unclear if any of the other Duggar siblings or their significant others will be present for testimony moving forward. Ben Seewald was not seen with Jessa in court, and John-David Duggar has not been around either. Both Joseph and Josiah Duggar have remained incredibly quiet since Josh’s arrest in April, so it’s unlikely they would attend the trial.

Each day seems to bring a new family member into the courtroom. The trial is expected to last for a few more days, possibly ending testimony before the weekend break.