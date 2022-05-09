Jibri Bell lashes out at fellow 90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto over a comment she made

Jibri Bell had some words back to fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member Stephanie Matto after she commented on his post. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance cast member Jibri Bell got snippy with Before the 90 Days and The Single Life star Stephanie Matto after she commented on his recent post.

Stephanie commented on the post about Jibri promoting the sale of the ripped pants he wore to get Miona from the airport during the second episode.

Stephanie, who has become famous and a millionaire by selling her farts in a jar, dropped in the comments to ask if he ripped his pants because he farted.

Jibri did not appear to find Stephanie’s comment funny because he wrote a snarky remark back to her and put the exchange on blast with an added statement to his Instagram story.

Jibri Bell clapped back at Stephanie Matto after she commented on his post

In an Instagram post, Jibri let 90 Day fans know that he would be auctioning off his ripped pants with the money going to himself.

In the comments section, Stephanie questioned, “(surprised face emojis) … did you fart and rip those pants?”

To which, Jibri replied, “@stepankamatto very funny (unamused face emoji).”

Apparently, Jibri felt irritated enough by Stephanie’s comment that he put the exchange on his Instagram story and added suspect remarks with a crass tone.

He wrote, “@stepankamatto very funny fart jar girl.”

Then, Jibri brought up Stephanie’s hospital scare related to her farts in a jar and said, “I’ll send you my fart jar and send you back to the hospital (laughing/crying emoji).”

Jibri Bell blasted Stephanie Matto on Instagram. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Jibri and Miona Bell have been accused of being clout chasers

90 Day Fiance fans have called out Jibri and Miona as being clout chasers for the way they’ve acted on social media since Season 9 has aired.

Jibri and Miona have their own Instagram accounts and a shared Instagram and TikTok. They post as much if not more than any other 90 Day Fiance star on social media.

They have been relentlessly self-promoting on each account, and it has rubbed many 90 Day fans the wrong way who think that the couple is doing too much.

They’ve been labeled “instant clout chasers” for how much they’ve been posting, given that they have only been in a few episodes.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.