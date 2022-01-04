90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto retires from selling farts after heart attack scare

Stephanie Matto on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto made her name thanks to 90 Day Fiance, but she has made an even bigger name for herself since leaving the show.

After appearing on the show, Stephanie started a YouTube channel, wrote books, and even started a subscription service called Unfiltrd.

Then, Stephanie started selling farts.

After a heart attack scare forced her to retire from this venture, that all ended.

Stephanie Matto made $200,000 selling farts to fans

Stephanie Matto began selling farts in jars as a joke.

However, people bought into it and started buying her farts.

Stephanie took to Instagram to announce that she had made almost $50,000 selling her farts in a jar in one week. She even said she farted 97 times in two days, all of which she sold.

Stephanie had people buying each jar of her farts for $1,000 each.

Shen then announced on TikTok that she had crossed the $150,000 mark in fart in a jar sales.

However, by the time she crossed the $200,000 mark with over 200 total sales, something terrible happened.

Stephanie Matto quits selling farts in a jar after heart attack scare

In her videos about selling the farts in a jar, she said she was eating beans, protein muffins, hard-boiled eggs, protein shakes, and yogurt.

This gave her the gas she needed to fart to make all this money.

It also ended up with a major health problem.

LadBible reported that Stephanie Matto ended up in the hospital after she thought she suffered a heart attack after her last fart.

She suffered shooting pains in her chest, and after doctors ran an EKG, they told the former 90 Day Fiance star that it luckily wasn’t a heart attack.

She had “excess gas from her frequent diet of beans, eggs, and banana protein shakes.”

She told the site that “I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it.”

She said she lived on beans and eggs while adding the protein shakes to make the farts smell worse.

“I remember within one day, I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup,” she said about the day before her hospital trip.

“I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed, and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward.

“It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate.

“I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack.”

The doctors told Stephanie that she had to change her diet and take a gas suppressant medication, which ended her fart in a jar career.

