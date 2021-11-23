Stephanie Matto ‘in shock’ that her pricey farts in a jar sold out, restocking soon

Stephanie Matto selling farts in a jar. Pic credit: Discovery+

This is going to sound insane but Stephanie Matto has been selling her farts in a jar and believe it or not, her first round has already sold out.

The unique product from the 90 Day: The Single Life star seemed like a joke when she posted about the sale of her farts on social media only days ago, but it’s all too real.

Stephanie’s farts are in high demand and now she’s in complete shock at how quickly the product sold out. However, those who missed out on the first batch will be happy to learn that the 30-year-old is planning to restock very soon.

Stephanie Matto sells out pricey jars of farts

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently sold out of her farts in a jar and she’s just as surprised as we are that people quickly snagged the strange item.

After advertising the items on social media Stephanie took to Twitter two days later to reveal that the 97 jars that were up for sale have all been sold.

Interestingly, 97 people bought the products which were originally priced at $1000 but on sale for 50% off on Stephanie’s NSFW platform, Unfiltrd.

“Hey loves, I have officially sold OUT of my farts in a jar…I will be working on an additional 25 orders next week,” she wrote.

The TLC star also told her fans to visit the platform and preorder their jars so that they won’t miss out.

Pic credit:stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto admits surprise at quick sale

The 90 Day: The Single Life star knows what’s in demand and apparently that is her farts, who knew right?

Stephanie took to her Instagram story recently to reveal her shock that the products sold out in two days. She also informed her fans that there are more coming up next week.

“If you would have told me we’d sell out in 2 days I’d say you’re lying.” wrote Stephanie. “I am absolutely in complete shock! I hope everyone who gets their jarred farts in the mail loves them.”

Stephanie is totally milking the moment after selling out her farts in a jar.

She recently shared a video on Instagram showing what she eats before preparing the products and it includes a smoothie concoction with ingredients such as Garbanzo beans, black beans, protein powder, hard-boiled eggs, and Greek yogurt, to name a few.

The reality TV personality wrote on the TikTok video “Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar,” before going on to explain the process.

After sharing the video to Instagram, Stephanie captioned the post “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.