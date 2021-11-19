90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto is selling her farts in a jar, says ‘give the people what they wanted’

90 Day: The Single Life’s Stephanie Matto is offering a unique, personalized item for her fans after she sniffed out their interests. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto is offering a unique item for her paying customers and hopefully they won’t raise a stink about it.

Stephanie is already known for being open about her sexuality, as recently witnessed on her debut on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, in which viewers felt she overshared details about her sex life (or lack thereof).

Stephanie is also known for sharing spicy content on social media.

The 31-year-old Connecticut resident even launched her own platform, called Unfiltrd, to share sexy content after she had issues with OnlyFans.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto selling jarred farts to paying customers

Now, Stephanie has announced something she’s offering on her platform that she claims her fans asked for.

Along with Stephanie’s racy content, her fans can now purchase her jarred farts…if they can afford the hefty price tag.

Stephanie took to Instagram on Friday to share a post with her 254k followers.

“Due to popular demand I have finally decided to start selling my jarred farts over on my unfiltrd page!” Stephanie wrote in her caption.

According to Stephanie, she has actually had requests for a bottle of her sealed flatulence and she’s ready to give her fans what they want.

“Alongside my spicy content you can now also purchase my farts in a jar!” she continued. “I’m super excited to share this with you all, and after seeing how many people wanted this, I figured I’d finally give the people what they wanted 🥰🙌”

If you plan on purchasing some of Stephanie’s flatus, expect to have a fat wallet because her price isn’t cheap.

“sale starts today and lasts only 10 days! First 100 orders get their farts 50% off – only $500! ❤️💋,” Stephanie concluded her caption.

Along with her description, Stephanie posed in two pics, holding a jar with an unknown maroon-colored substance in the bottom.

Stephanie defends selling far jars after critics question her

Of course, some of Stephanie’s followers thought her post was a joke and had to clarify that she was for real.

“Is this real? Or. Joke? No judgment just asking? 🤷🏼‍♀️” one of Stephanie’s followers asked.

Stephanie confirmed that she is indeed not joking and replied, “@jessicalynn8817 real ❤️”

Another one of Stephanie’s followers wasn’t convinced that she is going to fart in a jar, seal it up, and throw a $500 price tag on it, and they jokingly accused her of selling just the jars with nothing in them.

“I bet it’s just a jar,” her naysayer wrote. “Lol girl is selling air for $500.”

Again, Stephanie replied and gave some graphic detail about what she’s offering her customers.

“@leesydonovan nah i had a lot to eat the past 3 days,” Stephanie responded. “So def getting a lot of bang for your buck 👏”

Stephanie clarified she wasn’t joking and got graphic. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Some of Stephanie’s 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members stopped by to give their two cents on her latest business venture.

Larissa Lima from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance commented simply with a crying-laughing emoji followed by a series of four fart emojis.

Lisa Hamme from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days told Stephanie, “@stepankamatto woman I’m roaring 😂😂🙌🙌”

Some of Stephanie’s 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members responded to her selling fart jars. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie’s critics seem skeptical and put off by her newest money-maker, but if she’s able to get enough paying customers at her asking price, she’s looking to earn some serious coin.

You can stream episodes of Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on Sundays on Discovery+.