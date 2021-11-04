90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto opens up about celibacy says it ‘was the best thing I did’

Stephanie Matto is happy with being celibate. Pic credit:@stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie Matto’s public persona is all about sex but her real life is quite the opposite. As a matter of fact, the TLC alum made it known that she has been celibate for over two years and says it’s the best decision she has made.

Viewers will remember that Stephanie and her then-girlfriend Erika Owens was the first same-sex couple to appear on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The women met online after Erika saw some of Stephanie’s raunchy videos and reached out to her.

Soon enough they were dating and when the show aired Stephanie made the trip to Australia to visit Erika. However, the Australian native was in for a surprise when she quickly realized that Stephanie was nothing like her bold and sexy public persona.

However, the popular YouTuber wasn’t just putting on a display for TV, she was actually celibate prior to appearing on the show and has been for over two years now.

Stephanie Matto is happy she chose celibacy

Stephanie Matto is a cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life and when Season 2 premiers we’ll see her jumping right back into the dating field. It’s not clear if the TLC star’s celibacy is a hindrance in her dating life, but Stephanie has no regrets about her decision.

After her recent appearance on 90 Day Bares All, where she opened up about celibacy, someone sent Stephanie a message on Instagram and applauded her decision to publicly speak about it. The Instagram user also noted that they were also practicing celibacy and found it “refreshing to hear someone openly talk about” it.

“Celibacy was the best thing I did,” responded Stephanie. “I went into it with so many hopes and goals and today I am in such a good place.”

She also told the person, “If you ever find yourself in a place sexually, emotionally — where you feel unsatisfied, anxious, used, unfulfilled, take that time to learn to love your body… on your own terms”

Stephanie Matto will share celibacy journey on 90 Day: The Single Life

The 90 Day: The Single Life newbie also shared some more news about Season 2. Turns out Stephanie’s celibacy will be a big part of her storyline when the show finally airs in a few days.

“I can’t wait to share more about my celibacy journey on Single Life and reveal where I am now,” said Stephanie.

The reality TV personality also gave a hint about how things fared on the show, and apparently, it went well.

“Spoiler alert: It’s better than you could ever imagine,” she confessed.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.