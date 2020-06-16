Jessica More on Below Deck Med: Instagram, bio, and everything else we know about the third stew so far

Jessica More on Below Deck Mediterranean has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to her laid back attitude, work ethic, and smoking hot looks.

Viewers got a chance to see a lot more of Jessica on the most recent episode of Below Deck Med, where she laid out in a skimpy bikini.

The guys joked that Jessica was giving all males around a heart attack, especially since she was overflowing her bikini top.

The moment has Bravo fans even more intrigued about Jessica.

Who is Jessica More on Below Deck Med?

One thing needs to be clear when it comes to the third stew. Her name is Jessica More, not Jessica Moore, a subtle but significant difference.

According to her Bravo bio, Jessica grew up in Florida and Southern California. So being a sun goddess is in her blood. She grew up lying on the beach and surfing the ocean.

As Jessica mentioned in the premiere episode of Bravo show, she has a plethora of jobs in a variety of industries. She was a bartender in Las Vegas, then Jessica dabbled in real estate and the music industry in Los Angeles.

None of the jobs was the right fit for Jessica, who decided she needed a fresh start. A friend’s Facebook post about yachting caught her eye. It sounded like a fantastic opportunity to travel, make good money, and meet people, which is exactly what Jessica needed in her life.

The next thing Jessica knew, she had sold all of her stuff and was working as a yachtie. She credits her first job in the yachting industry for teaching her to remain calm under pressure. It is a trait that Jessica used a lot during the filming of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Jessica’s laid back positive vibe

Jessica has a laid back attitude, which is quite different than Lara Flumiani. However, she is not a pushover. If Jessica feels disrespected, she will stand up for herself. Confrontation is not a problem for her, but Jessica prefers a drama-free life.

The brunette beauty is on Instagram and Twitter. Since Jessica made her debut on reality TV, she has been engaging a lot with her followers.

Jessica’s Instagram profile shows Below Deck Med as her official job. She is a people person who promotes love for all humans. Her feed is full of sultry pictures showing off her assets, promoting her stint on reality TV, and positive quotes.

As for her relationship status, that is unclear at the moment. Fans know that she gets in boatmance with deckhand Robert Westergaard this season. So, until the romance plays out, onscreen Jessica’s personal life is being kept on the down-low.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.