Jessa Duggar shows off adorable photos of Henry and Ivy Jane, family reacts to ‘adorable’ kids

Jessa Duggar shared new photos of Henry and Ivy Jane. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar hasn’t been as active on social media these days, but she managed to share some adorable photos that captured the bond between her son, Henry, and her daughter, Ivy Jane.

It has been a busy few months for the Counting On star and her family, and with the news that she is expecting her fourth child following a miscarriage, there are many more busy days ahead.

Ivy Jane is currently the baby, but she will be celebrating her second birthday in May. She has grown up before viewers’ eyes, and now, she is old enough to really enjoy playing with her siblings.

Henry and Ivy Jane get a lot of attention

The photos shared by Jessa Duggar feature Henry and Ivy Jane what appears to be a laundry basket. The second photo depicts a sweet little girl trying to kiss her big brother.

She captioned the photo, “Ivy and Henry in their sailing vessel on this beautiful *almost* spring morning. [two white heart emojis]”

Of course, the comment section was filled with family, friends, and followers gushing over how adorable the Seewald kids are.

Laura DeMasie said, “So stinkin cute!!” Joy-Anna Duggar left a bunch of emojis for her sister and Anna Duggar chimed in saying, “Too cute!”

What have Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald been up to?

A while back, news leaked that Ben Seewald was ordained as a pastor, but the couple hasn’t said much about it. In fact, it was his mom who shared the news and the photos that circulated.

Their fourth baby is due sometime this summer, though it is unclear when that is. Speculation is sometime around mid-July based on when she announced, though August is an option as well. Jessa and Ben haven’t announced their baby’s gender ahead of their birth.

Officially, Jessa is the only Duggar family member expecting. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed their third child a few weeks ago, leaving Jessa alone in the pregnancy boat. Of course, it is still early and there is likely an announcement coming within a few months from the newlyweds, Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey.

For now, Jessa Duggar is enjoying her time watching her kids grow. Ivy Jane has been a blessing to watch and often gets a lot of attention when shared on social media. She is a daddy’s girl, and those moments are precious.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.