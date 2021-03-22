Jessa Duggar shares adorable selfie with all the Seewald kids piled around her

Jessa Duggar shared an adorable photo of herself with the kids. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar has slowed down on her Instagram posting, but yesterday, she managed to share an adorable photo of herself along with her three little ones.

Currently, the Counting On star is pregnant with her fourth child following a miscarriage last year. She and Ben Seewald announced their news earlier this year, and their new baby will be born this summer.

Jessa hasn’t posted any new baby bump photos. Typically, she is all about posting updates and sharing her life, but recently, things have been slower on social media.

Seewald kids crowd Jessa Duggar

The selfie shared by Jessa Duggar included all of her little ones. Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane all posed around their mama.

She captioned the photo, “Happy Sunday morning! [sunshine emoji]”

All of Jessa and Ben’s kids are adorable. Several followers flocked to the photo to compliment the Counting On star, including her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, and her sister-in-law, Anna Duggar.

Ivy Jane was perfectly positioned on her mom’s lap with her brothers on either side of them. Jessa often shares her children playing together, and their relationship is often highlighted on the show.

What are Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald up to?

Without much movement from Jessa Duggar on social media, it looks like she is just enjoying her life with Ben Seewald.

He was ordained several weeks ago, but there wasn’t a big deal made about it. Jessa didn’t even mention it; his mom shared it.

They announced their fourth baby was on the way and opened up about having a miscarriage before this pregnancy. Jessa joined a few of her sisters and sisters-in-law in the rainbow baby club. While she hasn’t revealed her due date, speculation is sometime in July or August for baby Seewald number four.

It is likely the couple will be a part of the new season of Counting On. TLC has not yet officially announced the renewal but with the new babies this year and the wedding and possible courtships, it would be silly for the network to drop the ball here.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are enjoying raising their three children. Ivy Jane is a daddy’s girl and their little family of five is about to move to a family of six in just a few months.

There is a lot to look forward to this year for the Seewalds.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.