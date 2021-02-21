Jessa Duggar shares video of Ivy Jane admiring her beautiful new dress

Jessa Duggar showed off Ivy Jane and her new dress. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar shared the most adorable video of Ivy Jane after she put on a new dress.

She is the only girl of the bunch for now, and it is clear that fashion is something she enjoys.

The Counting On star shared a video of Ivy looking at herself in the mirror while she was with her dad, Ben Seewald. She was amazed and kept starring at her reflection.

Ivy Jane’s dress

Not only was the dress adorable on little Ivy Jane, but it also came with a matching headband piece that pulled it all together.

As Jessa Duggar was filming from the sidelines, it was sweet to watch Ben Seewald interact with his daughter as she admired her new threads.

It was mentioned that the dress had come from the big children’s resale event the Duggars attend each year. In fact, she mentioned it in the caption on Instagram, saying, “Ivy tried on her new dress from @rhealanasofnwa, and when she looked in the mirror she was absolutely speechless and in love with it! Too cute!”

She continued, “I love shopping at @rhealanas because you can get quality clothing and kid items at a fraction of the cost! Check them out! They’re all over the US and you might be able to find a sale near you!”

Becoming a big sister

Just a few days ago, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald revealed they were expecting their fourth child. She shared her ultrasound photo and revealed that the new little one would be arriving this summer.

Followers were shocked to learn she suffered a miscarriage last year and that this baby would be her rainbow baby. Jessa did not go into detail about the circumstances and didn’t talk about her due date either.

Typically, Jessa and Ben have kept the gender of the babies a secret until they make a birth announcement. Ivy Jane will be turning two in May, and she was born a bit early. She was the first baby girl born from the 2019 baby boom, and now, she will become a big sister.

Now followers will be able to see how the couple adjusts from three kids to four, and how Ivy Jane will be as she no longer will be the baby. There are a lot of changes coming for the Seewald family and hopefully, some of it will be a part of the highly-anticipated next season.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.