Jessa Duggar claps back at house comment, says it’s ‘so stupid’ and ‘outright lie’

Jessa Duggar is getting sassy when follower comments get under her skin. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar shared the news that she and Ben Seewald finally have a bigger house.

The Counting On couple has lived in a two-bedroom home since getting married. That was a nice starter home, but they need to consider living space as their family grows.

The couple began the process of buying their home and working on fixing it up in June 2021. Jessa shared a video on Instagram with a tour of the house from June 23, 2021, through the process of fixing it up.

Jessa Duggar calls follower comment ‘so stupid’

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a photo and told followers to check the link in her bio for the house tour.

Several followers expressed how excited they were for the mom-of-four, but there were some critics as well.

One follower wrote, “Awe! What a nice gift from your daddy… [eyeroll emoji]”

Jessa quickly chimed in, saying, “That is so stupid and an outright lie.”

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

It’s not shocking that someone would call out Jessa Duggar, especially given how the housing situation typically works in the Duggar family. Several of her siblings have bought homes from Jim Bob Duggar for a dollar or been given a “starter” home when they’ve gotten married.

She is also very much involved with the family, while some of her other siblings have pulled back because of what Josh Duggar did and other reasons.

Duggar siblings help with Jessa Duggar’s house

Jessa Duggar shared what the house looked like when she and Ben Seewald purchased it in the YouTube video tour.

Jason Duggar, who works on home remodels as his profession, helped her with some of the demo and rebuild. He is heard talking in the video and explaining some of his work. They took out a wall to give it an open floorplan and added some other things, including french doors.

It looks like this will be a series that is uploaded to YouTube, as the first video just showed some of the demo and the ‘before’ of the house. Jessa promised to share how she designed the house and the layout, which included some help from Jana Duggar in the video.

Whether Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald moved has yet to be determined. There were some clues that she may have gotten a bigger home last year, but she and Ben had not confirmed it until now.