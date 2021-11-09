Did Jessa Duggar finally move into a bigger house? Ivy Jane photo gives new clue

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald may have upgraded their house. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar recently shared an adorable photo of Ivy Jane Seewald on social media, and as Counting On fans gushed over the cute toddler, they also noticed what they think may be a clue.

Since marrying Ben Seewald, Jessa has been living in the same house. It is the home where they welcomed some of their children on their brown couch.

A two-bedroom home is sufficient for a couple just starting out and even a family of four, but as Ben and Jessa continue to have children, the space is becoming more limited.

Did Jessa Duggar move into a bigger home?

As Counting On fans gushed over how “cute” and “beautiful” Ivy Jane is, one eagle-eyed fan asked if they were in a new house.

Ivy Jane posed as she scrunched her nose and threw her hands up in the air. She was standing in front of two brick stairs that led into a kitchen.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

There hasn’t been a confirmation from Jessa Duggar or Ben Seewald about a new home, but she will likely have a YouTube video up about it soon if they did move. It’s also possible they were visiting family when the photo was taken.

Jessa Duggar continues to share photos of her kids

Jessa Duggar has been sharing her life with her followers for a long time now. They have watched her journey from courtship to motherhood, and each child’s arrival is special.

Without Counting On airing, Jessa has decided to continue sharing photos of her children and putting together YouTube videos. She hasn’t shied away from sharing photos of her kids on her page as some other Duggar family members stopped being so open, especially when it comes to photos of their children.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson recently took down all of the photos of Bella they shared. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have all but stopped posting on Instagram and only popped back up to share a birthday post for their daughter, Addison. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have pulled back on sharing photos of their daughters, and when they do, their faces are hidden for their privacy.

Moving forward, it is unclear whether Jessa Duggar will continue sharing photos of her kids unedited, but one thing that followers can count on is new content in some form. If she and Ben Seewald did move, their expenses likely went up, and without their reality TV exposure and income, social media seems to be the best avenue.