Jessa Duggar shares more photos of Fern, asks Counting On followers who she looks like

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their fourth child in July.

Fern Elliana has been a joy for their family, and there has been quite the debate about who the little one looks like.

Several Counting On fans have mentioned she looks like her big sister, Ivy Jane. Others have suggested she looks more like her big brother, Henry.

Jessa Duggar asks Counting On followers who Fern resembles

While sharing Fern’s three-month photos on Instagram, Jessa Duggar decided to ask followers who they think Fern Elliana resembles.

She captioned the post, “She is such a jolly baby! 🤍 I have a hard time seeing my kids’ similarities because they all look so different to me— however, people are constantly telling me that Fern looks a lot like Ivy. What do you think?”

Immediately, the comment section filled up with remarks about what fans think.

Joy-Anna Duggar showed up to say, “She is too cute!🤩 I see more of the Seewald side in her!❤️❤️”

Laura DeMasie commented as well, writing, “Ivy = You. Fern = Ben.”

And a follower chimed in, saying, “I personally think Ivy looks so much like you and Fern favors Ben more!”

It appears that many followers believe that Fern looks like Ben more than she does Ivy Jane and Jessa.

Jessa Duggar pulls back on social media a bit

Now that Counting On was canceled, Jessa Duggar was expected to be more active on social media. She made a splash when she shared Fern’s three-part birth video, which garnered over a million views.

She hasn’t been as active on social media, but it has been a busy few weeks for the family. Jessa attended a conference in Atlanta with her whole family, and Jana Duggar was also there. They shared photos of their adventures from it, including Jana wearing pants in public.

Interestingly enough, when Jessa Duggar attended the Vintage Market Days with her sisters, she wore jeans. That was a big step forward for the Duggar daughter. She has been the one followers believed would be the most like her mother, Michelle Duggar. Even though she was the last adult Duggar to embrace wearing pants, she did it.

Now that Jessa Duggar has two daughters of her own, it will be interesting to see her rules for the little girls. Ivy Jane and Fern Elliana will have a built-in best friend, just like Jessa and Jinger grew up.